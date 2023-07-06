Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for July 6th-10th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the weather forecast this weekend for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

As the evening progresses tonight, there’s a slight 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7:00pm. Mostly cloudy conditions will prevail, and the temperature will dip to around 70. A gentle north wind of approximately 5 mph will accompany the night.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Friday bringing warmth and brightness. The temperature will reach a high near 90, accompanied by a calm north-northeast wind of around 5 mph.

There is a slight chance of showers Friday night between 1:00am and 4:00am, followed by a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4:00am. Mostly cloudy conditions will prevail, and the temperature will settle around 70. The east wind will gradually shift to a calm breeze. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

On Saturday there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, transitioning into showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1:00pm. The temperature will reach a high near 86. A west-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph will provide a gentle breeze. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday night will be active as showers and thunderstorms are likely before 10:00pm, followed by showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10:00pm and 1:00am. The night will end with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy conditions will prevail, and the temperature will settle around 68. Expect a west-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Showers and thunderstorms take center stage Sunday, primarily between 1:00pm and 4:00pm, followed by showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4:00pm. Partly sunny conditions will offer a mix of clouds and sunshine, with a high near 84. A west wind of 5 to 10 mph will provide a gentle touch. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Stay prepared as a chance of showers and thunderstorms persists Sunday night. Mostly cloudy conditions will prevail, and the temperature will drop to around 65. Expect a northwest wind of approximately 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday brings a slight chance of showers, transitioning into a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00pm. Mostly sunny conditions will dominate, and the temperature will reach a high near 87. A calm north-northwest wind of around 5 mph will grace the region. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Enjoy a mostly clear Monday night with a low around 64, offering a pleasant atmosphere to end the day.