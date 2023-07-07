Hire a Veteran Day set for July 25th

Huntsville, AL – Every year about 200,000 Veterans make the transition from soldier to civilian. In 2017 ‘Hire A Veteran Day’, a national initiative, was created to remind organizations that Veterans’ experience and dedication can breathe new life into their workforce. It aims to teach the unmatched value a Veteran can bring to a company.

Consider these facts; Veterans know how to work as a team, and they are disciplined and comfortable in diverse workplaces. They were taught strong leadership skills in the military, but they’re applicable everywhere. Veterans have specialized and technical training and they are always committed to their goals. Still Serving Veterans (SSV) knows these facts and makes it our mission to connect Veterans with Employers.

Founded in 2006, SSV has grown to serve Veterans nationwide who are having difficulty finding and securing civilian employment after their military service. Some were having trouble communicating their military experience to civilian employers. Others would take the first offer they received after leaving the military, only to leave their new job months later because the position wasn’t the right fit.

We empower Veterans to successfully move into fulfilling careers through our no-cost career and transition counseling services. We provide practical advice for navigating the often-challenging road to finding meaningful post-military work and building a civilian life they’ll love.

Every career counselor is a Veteran who understands the unique needs of a transitioning soldier, or a Veteran civilian, and their families. They are trained to meet one-on-one with Veterans and become their military-to-civilian career subject matter experts. Veterans helping Veterans is our motto, and the following are some of the reasons our Career Counselors support hiring Veterans.

SSV’s Career Counselor Vincent Turner says, “Military experience enhances the ability to adapt quickly. A sense of duty and the mindset to learn quickly from errors are rehearsed continually through drill and ceremony. This mindset is applicable to higher education pursuits, business development, and civilian employment.”

Our client coordinator Steve Hartley, stresses that, “the routine and good habit-forming nature of the military makes service members ideal employees. This, compounded with their competitive nature, focused on getting the mission accomplished at all costs, sets them above their civilian counterparts.”

“Veterans are used to operating in difficult situations and unique conditions. They are able to use a wide array of skills to achieve near impossible tasks and Veterans are more than capable of doing that for anyone’s company.” -Matt Schroer

One way to identify Veteran friendly employers is to look for the HIRE Vets Medallion. This Program was created by the U.S. Department of Labor to recognize employers who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to hiring and retaining Veterans.

This Act further supported National Hire a Veteran Day. Organizations nationwide can achieve gold or platinum status; Still Serving Veterans is a 2022 Platinum award recipient and has a staff with over 80% Veteran employees.

“Veterans bring technical and specialized training to the table. They endure intense military training that sharpens their skills in a variety of areas. From mastering modern technology to specialized fields like engineering and communications, Veterans are a force to be reckoned with!” – Mo Jackson

If you are searching for great Employees, Still Serving Veterans can help.

For no charge, Still Serving Veterans can connect you with Veterans looking for their next career. Avoid the time-consuming, expensive, and often frustrating process of recruitment. Let Still Serving Veterans connect you with the talent you’re looking for.

SSV works closely with Veterans and employers to find the right fit for both parties. When Veterans come to us for career assistance, their service and discharge status is verified. Employers e-mail SSV their open positions, and where job seekers can apply for the job. SSV sends out job blasts to our roughly 2,500 Veteran job seekers weekly. We also reference these openings when we meet with our clients one-on-one.

If you are interested in working with SSV as an employer, or if you are a Veteran in need of career assistance, please contact us at 256.883.7035.

If you have other questions about Still Serving Veterans, our services, or why we believe Veterans are amazing employees, please feel free to contact us; info@SSV.org

#VeteranEmployment

Why Veterans Make Great Employees:

Know how to work as a team. From the beginning of their military career, they are taught to think of what is best for the team.

Disciplined yet flexible. They are used to policies and procedures but know how to adapt to different workplace situations.

Used to a diverse workplace. The military is a diverse workforce with many different demographics that span across education, ethnicity, gender, culture, and personal goals.

Leadership skills. Many gained valuable leadership experience in the military. They also know how to take care of their team members.

They are committed to the organizations they work for / they enjoy aligning with a mission and being part of an organization focused on good.

Many have technical training.

Many are comfortable in chaotic environments.

Studies have shown that Veteran resiliency comes from military experience that enhances their abilities to adapt and grow from failure more quickly and completely than their non-military individuals (Military.com).

Still Serving Veterans – Mission & History

Our mission is to serve and honor Veterans and their families by empowering them to build meaningful lives through connections to fulfilling careers, benefits, and services; and to proactively strengthen Veteran communities through leadership and collaboration.

About Still Serving Veterans

Still Serving Veterans, is a registered 501(c)(3) organization established in Huntsville, Alabama, in 2006. The nonprofit provides Veterans, their families, transitioning military, and members of the National Guard and Army Reserves with employment services, including career planning, job search strategy development, and resume and interview preparations.

Additionally, the organization works closely with Veteran-friendly employers to fill positions with well-qualified, screened applicants. All services are provided at no charge to either client or employer.

For more information Visit https://ssv.org