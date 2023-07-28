APSU signs contract extension with head Softball coach Kassie Stanfill

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head softball coach Kassie Stanfill has agreed to a contract extension through the 2025 season, APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison announced Thursday.

“We are excited to have Kassie continue to lead our softball program,” said Harrison. “In five years, she has proven to be committed to the principles of the ‘Total Gov Concept’ and her teams compete at a high level.”

“Kassie has provided much-needed stability to Governors softball. She understands that it is not only important to compete in ASUN Championships year in and year out but to develop our Governors and leaders in society. This is why we are excited to have her in Stacheville,” Harrison stated.

Stanfill has led the Governors to the conference tournament in all four seasons it has been played and guided the APSU Govs to a third-place conference regular season finish in three of those four seasons.

In her five seasons, Stanfill has won 128 games, the second-most by a head coach in program history, and six wins away from matching Chris Austin’s program record of 134 victories. During the 2022 season, Stanfill joined Austin as the only head coach in program history to win 100 games.

“It’s a great time to be a Gov,” said Stanfill. “I am extremely grateful and humbled by the opportunity to continue to be the head softball coach at Austin Peay State University. I want to say thank you to Gerald Harrison for continuing to trust me to lead this program. I will continue to take pride in our student-athlete experience on the field and in the classroom.”

Stanfill has won at least 27 games in each of the four full seasons as the APSU Govs head coach and has topped the 30-win mark twice. Despite playing just 23 games in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, Stanfill’s 128 wins in her five years in Clarksville are the most wins in a five-year stretch in program history.

With a career record of 128-97 (.569), Stanfill also has the best winning percentage of any coach that has led Austin Peay State University for more than one season.

Stanfill has coached 12 all-conference and three all-newcomer selections with three more Governors earning all-tournament teams’ recognition. With Stanfill’s guidance, Lexi Osowski-Anderson was named the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year and Jordan Benefiel was named the 2021 OVC Freshman of the Year.

Nationally, Stanfill’s Govs have earned five Third Team and one First Team All-Central Region selection from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) to go along with one First Team All-Midwest Region selection. Danielle Liermann, who recently joined Stanfill’s staff as an assistant coach, was also named a 2019 Second Team All-American by Softball America.

In the classroom, Stanfill’s teams have been just as successful with 10 Governors earning College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District® Team honors to go along with Morgan Rackel being named a First Team CSC Academic All-America selection in 2019 and Osowski-Anderson being a Third Team Academic All-America honoree in 2022. Another 25 APSU Govs have earned NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete honors with the 2022-23 list still yet to be released.

