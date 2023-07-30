82.2 F
Clarksville
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Montgomery County Unemployment rate climbs in June

News Staff
By News Staff
Tennessee County Unemployment Rate for June 2023

Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce DevelopmentNashville, TN – The seasonal impacts on employment, such as school breaks, continued to have an impact on Tennessee’s county unemployment numbers in June, according to newly released information from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Montgomery County Unemployment rate for June was 4.2 percent. That is down 9.5 percent from May’s 3.7 percent.

County unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted to take into account the effects of seasonal layoffs, while the statewide unemployment rate is seasonally adjusted.


The June 2023 data showed unemployment rates increased in each of Tennessee’s 95 counties during the month. Seventy-seven counties had an unemployment rate of less than 5% in June, while the remaining 18 counties had rates of 5% or greater but less than 10%.

At 2.8%, Williamson County reported the lowest unemployment rate in June. Its new statistic was 0.3 of a percentage point higher than the previous month’s rate. The rates for both Cheatham County and Sevier County were 2.9% for the month. The rates in both counties increased by 0.3 of a percentage point between May and June.

Bledsoe County had Tennessee’s highest unemployment rate for the month. At 6.5%, the county’s June rate jumped 1.2 percentage points when compared to its May rate. Scott and Van Buren counties shared the next highest rate of 5.9%. That represented a 0.6 of a percentage point increase for Scott County and an increase of 1.8 percentage points for Van Buren County.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate matched the state’s all-time low statistic of 3.2%, which represented a 0.1 of a percentage point decrease from the previous month.

TDLWD has produced a report with a complete analysis of the county unemployment data and labor force data for areas across the state. That report is available here.


Employers across the state having a difficult time finding employees can learn how second chances work by viewing the Second Chances Work Employer Resource Guide. The Tennessee Office of Reentry can work with businesses to show them how hiring justice-involved individuals can benefit their workforce and their budget with tax incentives and job training funds.

