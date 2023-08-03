81.3 F
Clarksville
Thursday, August 3, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for August 1st-7th, 2023
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for August 1st-7th, 2023

News Staff
By News Staff
Heavy Rain

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – Showers and thunderstorms are in the Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast this weekend and into next week.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, mainly after 4:00am. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a low of around 71. The west-northwest wind will be around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Prepare for a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly before 2:00pm on Friday. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 88. The east-northeast wind will shift to the south in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are possible, with higher amounts in thunderstorms.


Skies will be partly cloudy Friday night, and the low will be around 70. The north-northeast wind around 5 mph will become east-southeast after midnight.

There’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, mainly after 2:00pm. The day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values could reach as high as 99. The southeast wind will be around 5 mph.

On Saturday night, prepare for a chance of rain and thunderstorms before 8:00pm, followed by a slight chance after 2:00am. The night will be partly cloudy, and the low will be around 73. The south wind will be around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Expect a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8:00am on Sunday. The day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 92. A southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph is expected.

There is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night. Skies will be partly cloudy, and the low will be around 71. A southwest wind of around 10 mph will blow.

Come Monday, there’s a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms, but it will also be mostly sunny with a high near 86. The west wind will be around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.


There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday night before 8:00pm, followed by a slight chance of showers between 8:00pm and 2:00am. The night will be partly cloudy, and the low will be around 65. The west-northwest wind will be 5 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Stay weather-ready and be cautious as thunderstorms and showers may impact your plans. Enjoy the moments when the skies clear and the sun shines through.

Previous article
Visit Clarksville announces Two Army Veterans are the First to Complete All 18 Challenge Trails
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online