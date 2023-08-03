Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for August 1st-7th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Showers and thunderstorms are in the Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast this weekend and into next week.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, mainly after 4:00am. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a low of around 71. The west-northwest wind will be around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Prepare for a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly before 2:00pm on Friday. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 88. The east-northeast wind will shift to the south in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are possible, with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Skies will be partly cloudy Friday night, and the low will be around 70. The north-northeast wind around 5 mph will become east-southeast after midnight.

There’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, mainly after 2:00pm. The day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values could reach as high as 99. The southeast wind will be around 5 mph.

On Saturday night, prepare for a chance of rain and thunderstorms before 8:00pm, followed by a slight chance after 2:00am. The night will be partly cloudy, and the low will be around 73. The south wind will be around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Expect a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8:00am on Sunday. The day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 92. A southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph is expected.

There is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night. Skies will be partly cloudy, and the low will be around 71. A southwest wind of around 10 mph will blow.

Come Monday, there’s a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms, but it will also be mostly sunny with a high near 86. The west wind will be around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday night before 8:00pm, followed by a slight chance of showers between 8:00pm and 2:00am. The night will be partly cloudy, and the low will be around 65. The west-northwest wind will be 5 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Stay weather-ready and be cautious as thunderstorms and showers may impact your plans. Enjoy the moments when the skies clear and the sun shines through.