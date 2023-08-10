101st Airborne Division Soldiers conduct OE-254GRC Training during Operation Lethal Eagle III

71.5 F
Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – Command Sergeant Major Vitalia, Sanders. The senior enlisted advisor of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Headquarters & Headquarters Battalion conducts battlefield circulation at the Signal Intelligence Sustainment Company (SISCO) area of operations.

The Soldiers trained OE254|GRC training during Operation Lethal Eagle III at Fort Campbell, KY, on August 8th, 2023. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build soldier and unit lethality within the world’s premier air assault division.

The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.

