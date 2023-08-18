Clarksville’s Riverfest announces Grand Finale Details

Clarksville, TN – Get ready for an unforgettable weekend as the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department gears up to host the grand finale of Riverfest.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 9th, from 11:00am to 11:30pm, and on Sunday, September 10th, from 11:00am to 6:00pm at McGregor Park.

Over 50 exceptional artisans will be on-site showcasing their creations at Riverfest. From unique handcrafted pieces to works of art, there will be something for everyone. In addition, the event will also feature local corporate and non-profit/civic organizations.

“This is the final Riverfest with a great selection of offerings for the community to enjoy,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “We warmly invite the community to come together, and also make it the best Riverfest ever.

“And, be encouraged in knowing that the festival scene in Clarksville has a very bright future,” Mayor Pitts said.

The Riverfest food court returns, offering a diverse range of vendors. Indulge in the flavorful offerings from over 10 different food concessionaires.

Beer will also be available courtesy of Blackhorse Pub & Brewery. Their hand-crafted selection of beers will provide the perfect complement to your Riverfest experience.

Engaging Activities for Kids

Bring the whole family along, because Riverfest has something for everyone. Children can take part in activities provided by Fort Campbell, Waterdogs Scuba and Safety, Google, Artlink, and Pony Pals Party Ponies.

From scuba diving lessons to interactive workshops, this is an opportunity for young minds to learn, play, and explore.

Entertainment

The Riverfest 2023 Entertainment lineup continues to grow. For the most up-to-date schedule of entertainers visit www.ClarksvilleRiverfest.com

Sponsorship Spotlight

Publix and Austin Peay State University are the premier stage sponsors. APSU will be providing performances and activities, highlighting their College of Arts and Letters Department and Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts-Community School of the Arts.

Survey for future events

As we bid farewell to Riverfest, Clarksville Parks, and Recreation is actively seeking input on what the public would like to see in future events. A survey has been created and can be filled out by following this link https://tinyurl.com/yvsvjrma

