Identity of Fatality in Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Motorcycle Crash Released by Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville Police at the scene of a motorcycle accident with a fatality on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has released more information on the motorcycle crash with a fatality.

The motorcyclist involved in the fatal crash on Friday, August 18th, 2023 on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Trenton Road has been identified as 19-year-old Joseph Cook of Clarksville.

The next of kin notifications have been made, and this is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

FACT investigators ask anyone who witnessed the crash or was riding with the victim to call 911 to set up an interview. The lead FACT Investigator is Officer Gadberry and he can be reached at 931.648.0656, ext. 5221.

