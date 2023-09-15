Nashville Sounds roll over Charlotte Knights, 8-2

Charlotte, NC – It was another night of domination on Friday for the Nashville Sounds (78-62, 38-28) as the visitors clinched a series win with an 8-2 triumph over the Charlotte Knights (49-93, 14-53) at Truist Field. Nashville’s offense was powered by outfielder Chris Roller, whose multi-homer night helped get the Sounds their sixth-straight victory.

The rehabbing Brewers of Jesse Winker and Darin Ruf got the Sounds going in the first. Winker singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Ruf’s double into the right-center field to give Nashville the early lead.

Roller followed in the next inning with his first homer of the night to the pull side in left field. The former Guardians farmhand then hit another two-run blast to the opposite field, making it a 5-0 game in the fourth.

Another Brewer on rehab assignment contributed on the mound, with Julio Teheran making the start. He tossed a couple of scoreless innings, scattering two hits with a strikeout. Eric Lauer (2-4) took over where Teheran left off, holding the Knights to a run over 4.0 innings in relief. Darrell Thompson (2.0 IP) and Alex Claudio (1.0 IP) took Nashville out of the bullpen.

The Sounds put things away with a three-run eighth inning. Tyler Black added his third hit of the night, an RBI double to left field for Nashville’s sixth tally. Roller roped another big hit, a two-run double to bring him to six RBI on the night.

Seven of Nashville’s nine hitters reached base in the win, with Black and Roller combining for six of the Sounds 11 hits. Ruf and Payton Henry contributed with doubles, while Winker reached four times with a single and three walks.

Right-hander Caleb Boushley (9-7, 4.86) starts for the Nashville Sounds in game five of the six-game set tomorrow night. Chase Solesky (1-9, 6.81) gets the ball for the Knights. The first pitch is set for 4:35pm CT at Truist Field.

Post-Game Notes

Garrett Mitchell finished 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and played in center field in his first rehab appearance with Nashville. He’s been on Milwaukee’s injured list since April 19th after suffering a shoulder injury at Seattle on April 18th.

Jesse Winker (1-for-2, 2 R, 3 BB) and Darin Ruf (1-for-5, 2B, RBI) each added a hit on rehab assignment. Winker has walked five times in three games this week.

Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to 32 games with a walk in the eighth inning. Since the streak began on July 9th, Toro is batting .369 (45-for-125) with 29 runs, 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 22 RBI and 18 walks. It’s the longest on-base streak by a Sounds player this season.

Chris Roller’s multi-homer night was his third of his career and second this season (last was on May 3 vs. Iowa). He became the third Sounds hitter with six RBI in a game and the first since Sal Frelick had six on July 20th vs. Jacksonville.

With a win and a Durham loss vs. Louisville, the Nashville Sounds are within 4.5 games (with 8 games remaining) of the Bulls in the International League second-half title chase.

Charlotte turned four double plays, becoming the first Sounds opponent to turn four since Memphis on September 10th, 2021 at First Horizon Park.

