Nashville Zoo’s BOOze at the Zoo set for October 12th

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo’s frightfully fun adults-only event BOOze at the Zoo is Thursday, October 12th, from 6:30pm to 9:30pm. This all-out Halloween party will include unlimited BOOze samples, costumes, trick-or-treating, a live DJ, and plenty of party animals.

Guests can treat their inner child as they stroll through Trick-or-Treat trail to collect treats, explore festive scenes, and meet Gourdon the Talking Pumpkin for some jokes and sassy one-liners. BOOze at the Zoo includes unlimited samples of beer, wine, and cocktails from Nashville’s favorite adult beverage purveyors. Food will also be available for purchase from local food trucks.

This ultimate Halloween party would not be complete without a costume contest and an unbeatable prize: a free behind-the-scenes tour at the Zoo. Festive décor and backdrops throughout the Zoo will compliment any wild costume and make for the perfect photo backdrop.

Some of the Zoo’s party animals, including Andean bears, Sumatran tigers, and the flamingo flock, will stay up until 8:00 pm, and special animal encounters will be taking place on pathways throughout the night. At 7:00om and 8:00pm, guests can enjoy an interactive Halloween-themed animal show at the amphitheater and watch the Zoo’s ambassador animals demonstrate their natural abilities.

General admission to BOOze at the Zoo is $80.00 with an entry time of 6:30 pm. Designated driver tickets for this event are $45.00. Members save $5.00 per ticket through October 5th, and $10.00 from each ticket purchased supports Nashville Zoo’s conservation efforts. Please note that this event is for ages 21 and over.

BOOze at the Zoo is supported by Ajax Turner, Frugal MacDoogal, and Twice Daily.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/booze.

