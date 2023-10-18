Clarksville Police Department looks for Runaway Juvenile Anniyah Spence

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Anniyah Spence. She was last seen on October 16th at her residence on Jockey Drive.

Anniyah is 5’0” tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds, and has black hair (but wears a shoulder-length brown wig) and brown eyes. She was wearing black shorts, black house shoes with a flower on it, and a pink bonnet.

She was recently located in Paris, TN, and is believed to be headed back that way.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Billotte at 931.648.0656, ext. 5694.