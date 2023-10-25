Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Jefferson Street area water outage, road closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has rescheduled water valve work on Jefferson Street, originally planned for Tuesday, October 21st, to today at 5:00pm.

Utility workers will turn off water service to the following streets for the work. Low water pressure may affect the vicinity.

Jefferson Street (North Spring Street to North First Street)

North First Street (Jefferson Street to Beaumont Street)

Beaumont Street (North First Street to Spring Street)

Spring Street (Jefferson Street to McClure Street)

Utility workers will also close the following streets during the work.

Jefferson Street (North Spring Street to North First Street)

Beaumont Street (North First Street to North Spring Street)

To avoid the work zone, traffic will be detoured to North First Street and Spring Street. Motorists traveling through the area during the work should slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or choose an alternate travel route.

The water valve work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the streets reopened by approximately 11:00pm.

