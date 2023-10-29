Tennessee Titans last games against Atlanta Falcons

Nashville, TN – After 15 meetings in the regular season, the Tennessee Titans lead the all-time series with the Atlanta Falcons 8-7. The history dates back to 1972, three seasons into the AFL-NFL merger.

The series has had significant momentum swings. Prior to a win by Tennessee in 2019, the Falcons won the previous two matchups in 2011 and 2015 after the Titans took five consecutive meetings from 1993 to 2007.

The Falcons won four out of the first five contests from 1972 to 1984.

In the 2019 clash, the Titans traveled to Atlanta to make their first appearance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which opened in 2017.

Titans rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown scored the first two touchdowns of his career, and outside linebacker Harold Landry III accounted for two of the team’s five sacks against Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Derrick Henry added 100 rushing yards in a 24-10 victory.

The Titans are 2-1 versus the Falcons at Nissan Stadium, which opened in 1999. The last meeting there was played on October 25th, 2015, with Zach Mettenberger starting at quarterback for the Titans in place of Marcus Mariota. Mettenberger was 22-of-35 passing for 187 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Kendall Wright, but the Falcons prevailed 10-7.

From 1992 to 2016, the Falcons made their home at the Georgia Dome, where the Titans/Oilers finished 2-1. The Titans also played in Super Bowl XXXIV at the Georgia Dome against the St. Louis Rams.

The Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons have met seven times in the preseason during the “Titans era” (1999-present). The first preseason game ever played at Nissan Stadium was a 17-3 victory for the Titans over the Falcons on August 27th, 1999.

Most Recent Games

2007 Week 5 • Oct. 7, 2007 • Falcons 13 at TITANS 20

The Tennessee Titans limited the Atlanta Falcons to 198 total yards and forced two interceptions, including a game-deciding 76-yard interception return for a touchdown by Vincent Fuller. The Titans won despite committing five turnovers.

Atlanta’s Byron Leftwich enters the game at quarterback for Joey Harrington in the fourth quarter. Courtesy of an interception and a botched punt by the Titans, Atlanta has two possessions starting inside Tennessee’s 25-yard line in the final five minutes but fails to score.

2011 Week 11 • Nov. 20, 2011 • Titans 17 at FALCONS 23

Trailing 23-3, rookie quarterback Jake Locker enters the game in the second half for Matt Hasselbeck (elbow injury) and throws two touchdown passes to Nate Washington (nine receptions for 115 yards), but the Titans’ rally falls short.

Falcons’ Matt Ryan passes for 316 yards, including 147 to Roddy White, while running back Michael Turner rushes for 100 yards and a score.

2015 Week 7 • Oct. 25, 2015 • FALCONS 10 at Titans 7

Starting for an injured Marcus Mariota, Titans quarterback Zach Mettenberger is intercepted twice, including once in the final two minutes with the Titans in Atlanta territory. Falcons running back Devonta Freeman rushes for 116 yards on 25 carries.

Matt Ryan passes for 251 yards for the Falcons, while Julio Jones records 92 receiving yards and the game-winning touchdown in the third quarter. The Titans produce a late goal-line stand to keep the deficit at three points. The Falcons limit the Titans to one-of-nine on third down.

2019 Week 4 • Sept. 29, 2019 • TITANS 24 at Falcons 10

The Titans end a two-game losing streak as Marcus Mariota passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair of scoring tosses to rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown (94 total yards). Corey Davis adds five catches for 91 yards and a score.

Derrick Henry has 18 rushing attempts for 71 yards in the second half alone, ending with 27 carries for 100 yards. The Titans defense records five sacks against Matt Ryan, including a pair by outside linebacker Harold Landry III.