Tennessee Titans history against Jacksonville Jaguars

Nashville, TN – The Jacksonville Jaguars are the Tennessee Titans’ longest-standing division rival. The clubs have met at least twice yearly since Jacksonville began playing as an expansion franchise in 1995. For the first seven seasons of the rivalry, they played in the AFC Central, and since 2002, they have been members of the AFC South.

The teams have met a total of 57 times, with the Titans holding a 34-23 advantage. For eight consecutive seasons (2009–2016), the Titans and Jaguars split the annual series before Tennessee took both matchups in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, they exchanged wins once again before the Titans took both games in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, the Jaguars earned their first sweep over the Titans since 2005.

In the first matchup of 2022, the Jaguars visited Nissan Stadium on December 11th. Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence passed for 368 yards and three touchdowns, spearheading a 36-22 Jaguars win that broke the Titans’ five-game winning streak in the series. The Jaguars forced four turnovers in the victory.

The 2022 rematch was four weeks later at TIAA Bank Field on January 7th, 2023. In a game that decided the AFC South title, the Jaguars scored the game-winning touchdown with less than three minutes remaining on the clock on a 37-yard fumble return by linebacker Josh Allen.

The Titans and Jaguars have met five times on Thursday Night Football.

The last occasion was September 19th, 2019. The Jaguars won by a final score of 20-7, taking a 3-2 lead in the Thursday night series. Jaguars then-rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew earned his first career victory as a starter in the contest.

On Thursday night, December 6th, 2018, Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for a then-franchise-record 238 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries, lifting the Titans to a 30-9 win over the Jaguars. On one of his scores, Henry matched Tony Dorsett to become only the second running back in NFL history to record a 99-yard rushing attempt.

The stakes of the rivalry were never higher than in 1999, when the Titans and Jaguars met three times, including the AFC Championship Game in Jacksonville. Steve McNair rushed for two touchdowns and Derrick Mason returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown as the Titans earned their first Super Bowl berth with a 33-14 win. Tennessee went on to Super Bowl XXXIV and eventually fell at the hands of the St. Louis Rams, 23-16.



The Jaguars played their first game in franchise history against the then-Houston Oilers on September 3rd, 1995. The Oilers won the game by a 10-3 final score in Jacksonville.

Most Recent Games

2021 Week 5 • Oct. 10, 2021 • TITANS 37 at Jaguars 19

Derrick Henry rushes for 130 yards and three touchdowns, including 99 yards and two touchdowns in the second half. The Tennessee Titans scored 17 consecutive points in the second and third quarters, and the Jaguars ended the game with two turnovers on downs and an interception on their final three drives.

One minute into the game, Kevin Byard returns a fumble (caused by Elijah Molden) 30 yards for a touchdown. Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence passes for a touchdown and rushes for another, while Jaguars running back James Robinson rushes for 149 yards and a score.

2021 Week 14 • Dec. 12, 2021 • Jaguars 0 at TITANS 20

The Tennessee Titans snap a two-game losing streak with their first shutout victory since December 16th, 2018, and their first at home since December 25th, 2000. The defense limits the Jaguars to eight rushing yards, 192 total yards, and nine first downs.

Four players record an interception for the Titans in the second half off Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence: cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Buster Skrine and linebackers Jayon Brown and Rashaan Evans. Ryan Tannehill and D’Onta Foreman record rushing touchdowns for the Titans, and Randy Bullock adds two field goals.

2022 Week 14 • Dec. 11, 2022 • JAGUARS 36 at Titans 22

The Jacksonville Jaguars scored 29 consecutive points after the Tennessee Titans took a 14-7 lead in the first quarter. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns and rushes for another score. Jaguars tight end Evan Engram catches 11 passes for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Jaguars forced four turnovers, including an interception and fumble by Ryan Tannehill and two fumbles by Derrick Henry. The Jaguars scored 20 points off turnovers. Henry rushes for 121 yards and a score, including 119 rushing yards in the first half.

2022 Week 18 • Jan. 7, 2023 • Titans 16 at JAGUARS 20

The Jacksonville Jaguars prevailed in the final game of the regular season to determine the AFC South title. The Tennessee Titans lead for most of the game. Still, with 2:51 remaining, Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen scores the game-winning touchdown on a 37-yard fumble return after safety Rayshawn Jenkins records a strip-sack against Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

Dobbs starts and passes for 179 yards and a touchdown to Chig Okonkwo. The Jaguars defense sacks Dobbs four times and notches two takeaways. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes for 212 yards and a touchdown. Derrick Henry rushes for 109 yards, while the Jaguars are limited to 19 rushing yards as a team.