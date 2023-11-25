APSU Men’s Basketball heads to North Carolina to take on Appalachian State

Austin Peay (3-3) at Appalachian State (3-2)

Sunday, November 26th, 2023 | 12:30pm CT/1:30pm ET

Boone, NC | Holmes Convocation Center

Boone, NC – The longest road trip in program history comes to an end as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team takes on Appalachian State in a 12:00pm CT, Sunday game at Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina.

Austin Peay (3-3) is coming off a 74-71 win against Sacramento State in its 2023 SoCal Challenge finale, which saw DeMarcus Sharp post a tournament-best 33 points. The graduate student’s scoring total was also the highest by a governor since Terry Taylor had 38 points in a win against Eastern Illinois in January 2021.

Sai Witt made his first start as a Governor against the Hornets, and tallied a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double in the affair. It was the second 20-10 double-double by a Gov this season and the first since Sharp’s 23-13 at George Mason on November 10th.

Appalachian State (3-2) is the Govs’ sixth first-time opponent this season. The Mountaineers are coming off a perfect weekend at Florida Gulf Coast’s Fort Myers Tip-Off Event, and earned a 67-57 win against Murray State on Wednesday.

The Mountaineers have four players averaging double digits in scoring, and are led by graduate forward Donovan Gregory’s 14.6 points per game. ASU also garners the 38th-best bench unit in Division I with it averaging 31.0 points per game.

ASU’s Justin Albson has been one of the most dominant paint protectors through the early stages of the offseason, as the sophomore forward ranks ninth and fourth in Division I with 16 and 3.2 blocks and blocks per game, respectively.

Broadcast Information

TV: ESPN+ — Kendall Lewis / John Reisterer

About Austin Peay Men’s Basketball



Sunday’s game is the first all-time meeting between the Governors and Mountaineer.

Austin Peay State University is currently on the longest road trip (by length and distance) in program history. The Governors began their 12-day trip in El Paso for a regional-round matchup of the 2023 SoCal Challenge against UTEP, before then flying to San Juan Capistrano for the remainder of the SoCal Challenge. After that, the team again took to the air for this week’s game against Appalachian State. In total, the APSU Govs will have traveled 4,582 miles before returning back home to Clarksville.

Austin Peay State University is 3-3 against first-time opponents this season.

This is the first time the Govs have played a weekend contest during the 2023-24 season.

Austin Peay State University is 0-2 on the road this season with losses at George Mason and UTEP.

The APSU Govs are 2-0 when leading at the break and 1-3 when trailing.

Austin Peay State University is 3-0 when hitting at a higher percentage from the floor than opponents and 2-0 when making over 45 percent of their baskets.

APSU is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than their opponents and 3-1 when scoring more points off turnovers than the opposition.

Austin Peay State University also is 2-0 when scoring more points in the paint and second-chance points than the opposition.

APSU is 3-0 when recording more fast-break points.

The first player in program history to be named a Preseason All-Atlantic Sun Conference selection, DeMarcus Sharp was named to the 2023 SoCal Challenge Sand Division All-Tournament Team earlier this week after averaging 21.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.7 steals per game during the three-game event.

Sharp scored 33 points against Sacramento State in the Govs’ most recent outing, the most points by a Gov since APSU alum and current Chicago Bull Terry Taylor scored 38 in a win against Eastern Illinois in January 2021.

Sharp currently leads APSU in scoring, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, field goals made and attempted, and free throws made and attempted.

His 17 steals are ninth in Division I, while his 7.83 defensive rebounds per game are 13th nationally.

Sai Witt earned his first start as an APSU Gov against Sacramento State and had his season’s best performance with 21 points and 11 rebounds, the second 20-10 double-double by a Gov this season.



Ja’Monta Black and Dez White rank 17th and 39th in Division I with 20 and 17 three-pointers, respectively.

About the Appalachian State Mountaineers

Their Head Coach: Dustin Kerns is in his fifth year as the Appalachian State head coach where he has accumulated a record of 73-60. Kerns also has a career record of 104-97, after beginning his head coaching career at Presbyterian.

2023-24 Record: 3-2 (0-0 Sun Belt)

2022-23 Record: 16-16 (9-9 Sum Belt)

2022-23 Season Result: The Mountaineers had their 2022-23 season come to an end following a 68-61 loss to South Alabama in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Championship

Their Season So Far: After defeating Oakland City in their season opener on November 7th, App State dropped a pair of games in the Sun Belt – MAC Challenge to Northern Illinois and Oregon State, both on the road. Following those results, the Mountaineers earned wins against UNC Wilmington and Murray State in the Fort Myers Tp-Off Event.

Returning/Lost/Newcomers: 8/6/7

Notable Returner: Donovan Gregory leads App State with 14.6 points per game, and has scored in double figures in each of the last five games. He also is making 63.0 percent of his shots from the field and is 14-18 (.778) from the charity stripe.

Series History: First meeting

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the 2023-24 season, follow the APSU men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB), on Facebook (Austin Peay Men’s Basketball), or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.