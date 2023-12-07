Leadership Tennessee Announces Leadership Tennessee NEXT Class VIII

Tennessee – Leadership Tennessee NEXT, a trailblazing program committed to nurturing the potential of Tennessee’s emerging leaders, proudly unveils the selection of its eighth class.

An initiative of Leadership Tennessee, Leadership Tennessee NEXT empowers the state’s early and mid-career professionals, providing them with unparalleled personal and professional development opportunities while deepening their understanding of the state, its assets, and opportunities.

The distinguished Leadership Tennessee NEXT Class VIII comprises 30 rising professionals chosen for their diverse representation of the state’s regions and industries.

The program, spanning four sessions across various regions of the state including: Paris Landing, Chattanooga, Memphis, and Nashville, is designed to foster the growth of participants’ professional skills and facilitate connections from a cross-sector and cross-region network of state leaders.

Throughout the program, participants will engage in collaborative, non-partisan dialogues addressing critical issues of statewide importance. Class VIII boasts representatives from 11 counties and 11 unique professional

sectors.

A complete list of the accomplished individuals selected for Leadership Tennessee NEXT Class VIII is appended below.

President and CEO of Leadership Tennessee, Alfred Degrafinreid II, announced the new class commenting, “We believe the future of Tennessee lies in the next generation of leaders, those who are not only ambitious in their careers but also passionate about the unity and prosperity of our state. Leadership Tennessee NEXT Class VIII embodies this spirit, and we look forward to witnessing the positive impact they will make on our communities and the broader landscape of our great state.”

In its ten years, Leadership Tennessee has successfully established a network of over 600 members, which now includes the accomplished members of Leadership Tennessee NEXT Class VII. Class X of Leadership Tennessee’s Signature Program is in the middle of their program year, which will conclude in June of 2024.

The largest class in program history, Signature Program Class X is a distinguished cohort comprising established organizational and community decision-makers. Founded as an initiative of Lipscomb University’s College of Leadership and Public Service, Leadership Tennessee transitioned into an independent 501(c)(3) in August 2021.

Leadership Tennessee remains steadfast in its mission to foster collaborative, non-partisan dialogue on issues of state importance, connecting and deploying a network of diverse leaders and engaged citizens.

To learn more about Leadership Tennessee, please visit www.leadershiptennessee.org

Leadership Tennessee NEXT Class VIII Members

Bradley County

Matt Workman, Physician, Peerless Pediatrics

Carter County

Jessica Lenden-Holt, Chief Clinical Officer and Bilingual Speech-Language Pathologist, Sidekick Therapy Partners

Davidson County

Alicia Bailey, Co Founder/ COO, Moment of Creation Studio Al Brady, Director of Admissions & Recruiting, UpRise Nashville Kayla Clayborne Counts, Senior Specialist, Public & Community Engagement, Tennessee Valley Authority Steven Fox, Engineer, AECOM James Morrison, Director of Strategy, Barton Malow Builders Rachel Roberson, Associate Attorney, Managed Care & Payor Disputes, Health Care Litigation, Polsinelli PC Contrecia Tharpe, Chief Executive Officer, FayeVaughn Creative Eric Tieles, Vice President, MP&F Strategic Communications David Tuchman, Business Process Manager, Cat Financial Amy Willoughby Bryant, Director, Office of Conservatorship Management

Giles County

Evan Beech, Vice Chancellor of Advancement, University of Tennessee Southern

Hamilton County

Penn Brafford, Chief Business Officer, Variable, Inc. Micah Chapman, Connectivity Ambassador, Tech Goes Home Tn Xavier Cotto, Consultant – Culture, Inclusion & Performance, Tennessee Valley Authority Shaquanta Locke, Manager Supplier Diversity, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Chrissy Mincy, Attorney, Mincy Law, PLLC

Madison County

Alan Brown, Agent / Owner, Alan Brown – State Farm Insurance Agent

Montgomery County

Alexis Gatson Heaston, Assistant Professor/ Quality Enhancement Plan Faculty Liaison, Tennessee State University Michael Lankford, Business Development Officer, Altra Federal Credit Union Thomasa Ross, Board of Trustees Chair, Customs House Museum & Cultural Center

Rutherford County

Trevin Ayers, Chief of Staff, TN Department of Finance & Administration

Shelby County

Samuel Beyhan, Executive Director, Read Foundation Arriell Gipson Martin, Community Engagement Manager, Shelby County Crime Victims & Rape Crisis Center Jerry Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, William R Moore College of Technology Keenan Lowery, Alumni Coordinator, City Leadership/ Choose901 Tiffani Morrow-Smith, Executive Director, REACH Memphis

Washington County

Dustin Wilson, Health Systems Specialist, Veterans Health Administration – James H. Quillen VA Medical Center

Wilson County

Courtney Nyange, Executive Director and Professor, Tennessee State University School of Nursing

About Leadership Tennessee

Leadership Tennessee is a pioneering organization that facilitates collaborative, non-partisan dialogue on issues of statewide importance. Leadership Tennessee connects a diverse network of problem solvers and engaged citizens by bridging geographic and professional boundaries.

To learn more, visit www.leadershiptennessee.org