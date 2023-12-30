FEMA eases documentation requirements for Tennessee Tornado Victims

Washington, D.C. – As part of the disaster assistance process, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) must determine ownership and occupancy of damaged primary residences.

FEMA has made it easier for disaster survivors in Tennessee who experienced loss from the December 9th, 2023, tornadoes to verify ownership and occupancy.

Ownership:

Homeowners may provide official documentation such as: The original deed or deed of trust to the property A mortgage statement or escrow analysis Property tax receipt or property tax bill Manufactured home certificate or title



In addition, FEMA will accept a public official’s letter or receipts for major repairs or improvements. The public official’s statement (e.g., police chief, mayor, postmaster) must include the name of the applicant, the address of the disaster-damaged residence, the period of occupation and the name and telephone number of the official providing the verification.

Survivors with heirship properties, mobile homes or travel trailers who do not have the traditional documentation of ownership may self-certify ownership as a last resort.

Homeowners with the same address from a previous disaster only need to verify ownership one time. FEMA has expanded the date of eligible documents from three months to one year before the disaster.

Occupancy:

Homeowners and renters must document that they occupied the dwelling at the time of the disaster.

Applicants may provide official occupancy documentation, such as: Utility bills, bank or credit card statements, phone bills, etc.



Employer’s statement

Written lease agreement

Rent receipts

Public official’s statement

FEMA will accept motor vehicle registration, letters from local schools (public or private), federal or state benefit providers, social service organizations or court documents.

Applicants can also use a signed statement from a commercial or mobile home park owner, or self- certification for a mobile home or travel trailer as a last resort.

If survivors have successfully verified occupancy to FEMA from a previous disaster within a two-year period, they do not need to do it again.

How to Apply for FEMA Assistance

If you sustained damage or losses from the December 9th tornadoes and live in Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery or Sumner counties, you may be eligible for financial assistance for temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses, and other uninsured disaster-related expenses. Call toll-free 800.621.3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or visit a Disaster Recovery Center.

The phone line is open daily, and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Deadline for applications is February 12th, 2024.