Blanchfield Army Community Hospital releases Martin Luther King Jr. Day, DONSA outpatient services

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday, Monday, January 15th, and the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities, Friday, January 12th, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule.

The emergency center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supportive emergency services remain open 24/7.

Fort Campbell Training Holiday, January 12th

BACH Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes, including Air Assault, Byrd, LaPointe, Screaming Eagle, Gold, and Young Eagle Medical Homes, as well as all behavioral health services, women’s health, and the lab remain open for patients with scheduled appointments on Friday, January 12th.

Dental clinics consolidate care to Epperly Dental Clinic, Friday, January 12th. Dental patients can contact 270.798.3675 or 270.798.3544 for assistance.

Physical Therapy is open until noon for scheduled patients. BACH audiology, the Warfighter Refractive Eye Clinic, Orthopedics, Urology, and surgeries remain open for scheduled patients. All other specialty and surgical services will participate in a Day of No Scheduled Activities and will be closed for routine care.

Pharmacy Services

Town Center, Main, Byrd, and Screaming Eagle pharmacies remain open during normal business hours on Friday, January 12th.

The Town Center Pharmacy is open from 8:00am to 4:00pm on Saturday, January 13th.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day January 15th

BACH outpatient services including all primary care and specialty care services, pharmacies, lab, behavioral health, women’s health clinic, and Screaming Eagle Medical Home will close Monday, January 15th, as the nation honors Dr. King. BACH emergency center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

Expectant mothers who need urgent care and are less than 20 weeks pregnant, should go to the emergency center. Expectant mothers who are greater than 20 weeks pregnant and need urgent care should go to labor and delivery.

All outpatient services reopen on Tuesday, January 16th.

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line

After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may utilize MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil or call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911.

With services from MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, patients can communicate with their care team, obtain their patient records, and more.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through BACH’s Appointment Line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am-4:30pm.