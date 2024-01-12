City of Clarksville set for Possible Incoming Winter Weather

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville encourages residents to take appropriate precautions as they prepare for the first winter weather of 2024, which experts have predicted will occur January 14th-16th (Sunday-Tuesday).

As of Friday morning, The National Weather Service predicts a 60% chance of snow showers on Sunday night, a 40% chance on Monday, and a 20% chance on Tuesday. The chance of precipitation Sunday night is currently 60%.

The combination of snow, rain, and freezing temperatures has the potential to cause unsafe road conditions.

Clarksville Street Department Prepared

Clarksville Street Department Director David Smith says his department is prepared for any weather event, but advises caution should roadways become frozen over.

“The challenge is the extreme cold, single-digit temperatures in the forecast that generally renders salt ineffective, or leads to re-freezing after some melting has already occurred. We can’t plow ice, only snow,” Smith said.

Smith said that the Street Department is well stocked with salt and brine, and that all trucks will be outfitted with salt boxes by Friday evening.

Winter Weather Tips

In the event of winter weather, residents are encouraged to stay off of the streets whenever possible.

If you must travel, please use caution, drive slowly, and allow yourself plenty of time to arrive at your destination.

CDE Lightband offers the following tips in the event of power outages: