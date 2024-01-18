Clarksville Fire Rescue reports 50-year-old Clarksville Woman dies from injuries received in Apartment Fire

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to 147 Darlene Drive for an apartment fire at 9:42pm, Wednesday, January 17th, 2024.

The first Engine arrived at 9:45pm with light smoke coming from the front door of an apartment in the tri-plex. A 50-year-old female was found in the apartment. The victim succumbed to her injuries. Montgomery County EMS pronounced her deceased at the scene.

A neighbor smelled smoke, heard the smoke alarm go off, and called 9-1-1. The neighbor knocked on the door, trying to get the neighbor to come to the door. They went inside the apartment and saw the smoke and smoldering fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene, performed a quick search at 9:47pm, and quickly brought the fire under control.

Clarksville Fire Rescue fire investigators and the Clarksville Police Department were on the scene performing an investigation. The identity of the victim will not be released until the family is notified.

More information will be made available soon.