Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to give Sixth State of the State Address on February 5th

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced that he will deliver his sixth State of the State address to the General Assembly and fellow Tennesseans on Monday, February 5th, 2024, at 6:00pm CT. The joint session will take place in the House Chamber of the Tennessee State Capitol.

“Tennessee is continuing to lead the nation as a beacon of opportunity, security, and freedom,” said Governor Lee. “Every Tennessean has an important role to play as we strengthen and secure our state’s future, and in the coming year, I look forward to working with the General Assembly to accomplish our legislative priorities and make life better for all.”

The address can be found on Lee’s Facebook and YouTube channels and will be aired statewide.