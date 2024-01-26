Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for January 26th-29th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Get ready for a weather rollercoaster in Clarksville-Montgomery County as the weekend unfolds.

Friday starts with mostly cloudy skies, offering a high near 55 and a gentle west wind that transitions to a north-northwest breeze in the afternoon. However, the weather intensifies as we head into the night, with the arrival of showers after 2:00am, ushering in a wave of precipitation and cooler temperatures.

The Friday night sky turns to showers with a low of around 43. An eastward breeze at 5 to 10 mph accompanies the rain, and an 80% chance of precipitation brings the potential for less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall.

Persistent showers move in on Saturday, offering a high near 50. The northeast wind, dancing at 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, sets the stage for a wet and breezy day. The chance of precipitation peaks at 100%, making indoor plans a favorable option.

Saturday night continues the rainy narrative, with showers likely before midnight. Cloudy skies persist, and the temperature dips to around 40. A northwest wind at 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph, adds a touch of chill to the evening. The chance of precipitation diminishes to 70%.

There is a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon for Sunday. Cloudy conditions persist, and the high reaches around 43. A northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, accompanied by gusts up to 20 mph, hints at a brisk day.

On Sunday night, the temperatures drop to around 35. A northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph, adds a crisp note to the air as the weekend winds down.

As the new week begins, partly sunny conditions emerge on Monday with a high near 46. A west-northwest wind at 5 mph brings a mild touch to the day. Monday night turns partly cloudy, with a low around 33. A south-southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph introduces a subtle shift in the wind pattern.

Clarksville-Montgomery County residents are advised to stay weather-aware as the weather swings between showers, clouds, and the occasional sunshine. Whether braving the rain or basking in moments of sunshine, this weekend promises diverse weather.