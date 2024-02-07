54.8 F
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Clarksville Gas and Water Department closes Emory Street, Stafford Street intersection for water service line repair

Traffic Detour; Gracey Avenue, Stafford Street and Central Avenue

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed the intersection of Emory Street and Stafford Street for water service line repair.

Motorists will be detoured to Gracey Avenue, Stafford Street and Central Avenue to avoid the work zone.

The water service line repair work is anticipated to be finished and the intersection reopened by approximately 2:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

