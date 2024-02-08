Clarksville Police Department Accreditation Public Comment Portal

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has been accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) since 2010.

The CALEA accreditation process is rigorous and designed to strengthen accountability, both within the agency and the community, by meeting high standards that clearly define police authority, performance, and responsibilities.

CPD goes through a re-accreditation process every four years, ensuring compliance with specific rules and guidelines.

As a CALEA-accredited agency, the Clarksville Police Department provides a public access portal allowing the community the ability to comment on the performance of the agency.

CALEA maintains an access portal that allows for comment and feedback with regard to agencies seeking reaccreditation status. The link for this portal can be found on the CALEA corporate website: http://cimrs2.calea.org/287 or on the Clarksville Police Department website: (www.cityofclarksville.com/940/CALEA-Accreditation

The purpose of this public portal is to receive comments regarding the Clarksville Police Departments:

Compliance with CALEA standards

Engagement in the service community

Delivery of public safety services

Overall candidacy for accredited status.

These comments can be in the form of commendations or concerns. The overall intent of the accreditation process is to provide the participating agency with information to support continuous improvement, as well as foster the pursuit of professional excellence. There will be no response other than acknowledgment of submissions; however, the information will be considered in context to its relevancy to compliance with standards and the tenets of CALEA® Accreditation.

CALEA is not an investigative body, and the public portal should not be used to submit information for such purposes.

If you wish to make a complaint or compliment about the actions of a Clarksville Police Department employee or about any aspect of the Clarksville Police Department operations, the link listed below is the correct process:

https://www.cityofclarksville.com/977/Make-a-Complaint-or-Compliment-to-CPD