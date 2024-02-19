Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf to compete in World Golf Village Collegiate

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a match-play victory to start the spring campaign, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is back in action when it tees off at the World Golf Village Collegiate, Monday and Tuesday at the King & Bear Golf Course at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida.

In a tournament hosted by Atlantic Sun Conference rival Eastern Kentucky, the Governors also will be joined by conference foes Bellarmine, Jacksonville State, and Stetson in the Sunshine State. Belmont, Eastern Illinois, Florida A&M, IUPUI, Lindenwood, Morehead State, North Carolina A&T, Oakland, Purdue Fort Wayne, Southern Indiana, Stetson, UT Martin, and Youngstown State round out the 18-team, 108-player field.

Austin Peay State University’s first spring tournament is being played at the King & Bear Golf Course, the only course in the world co-designed by “The King” Arnold Palmer and “The Golden Bear” Jack Nicklaus.

After winning his match at the Battle of the Border to open the spring, Reece Britt leads the Governors off the first tee. Britt has played in four tournaments for the APSU Govs this season, carding a team-best 71.92 stroke average and 11 counting scores in 12 rounds played. Britt is also tied for the team lead with three rounds in the 60s this season and ranks second on the team with seven rounds at even or under par.

Jakob Falk Schollert, who has appeared in all five tournaments this season, is next in line with a 72.86 scoring average and 14 counting scores in 14 rounds played. Falk Schollert has also posted a pair of rounds in the 60s and five rounds at even or under par this season.

With a 72.93 scoring average this season, Logan Spurrier tees off third for Austin Peay State University. Spurrier has played in all five tournaments for the Govs this season with 10 counting scores in 14 rounds played; he has also carded five rounds at even or under par and two rounds in the 60s.

Making his first appearance in the lineup for the APSU Govs this season is Payne Elkins. Elkins carded a 72.80 scoring average and three rounds at even or under par during the fall slate.

Finally, Daniel Love will be the final Governor to tee it up at the World Golf Collegiate. Love has played in all five tournaments for Austin Peay State University this season and carded a 74.50 scoring average. In addition, Love has recorded six counting scores in 14 rounds played with a pair of rounds at even or under par.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Jacksonville State, Purdue Fort Wayne, and UT Martin for the first two rounds of the World Golf Village Collegiate, which begins with a shotgun start, Monday. GolfStat will have live scoring and updates for the event.

For news and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.