Clarksville Police Department seeks to identify Vehicle Burglary Suspects

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred on January 1st, 2024, on Hornbuckle Road at approximately 7:45am. Three unknown suspects in a white Dodge Durango with dark-tinted windows stole tools from a work van and then drove down Windemere Drive.

Two suspects’ images were captured on video surveillance cameras at the Shell Sudden Service, 601 Hornbuckle Road.

The Clarksville Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects and/or the vehicle.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Heath at 931.648.0656, ext. 5223.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

