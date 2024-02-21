70 F
Clarksville Police Department seeks to Identify Business Burglary Suspect

Clarksville Police are trying to identify the person in this photo.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating the Burglary of a Business that occurred on December 28th, 2023, and again on February 10th, 2024.

Someone entered Riverside Super Laundromat, 1049 South Riverside Drive, after the business was closed and stole some merchandise.

Images of the suspect were captured on video surveillance cameras and detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective D. Smith at 931.648.0656, ext. 5695.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

