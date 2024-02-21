APSU Women’s Basketball plays Central Arkansas at F&M Bank Arena for Breast Cancer Awareness Game

Austin Peay (13-13 | 6-6 ASUN) vs. Central Arkansas (18-8 | 10-3 ASUN)

Thursday, February 22nd, 2024 | 6:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hosts a breast cancer awareness game in a Thursday 6:00pm game against Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Central Arkansas on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Fans are encouraged to wear pink to support those affected by breast cancer. There will be a recognition of survivors before tip-off, as well as a recognition of the late coach, Nikki McCray-Penson, throughout the game.

Austin Peay (13-13, 6-6 ASUN) is coming off a 73-60 win at Lipscomb, Saturday. Cur’Tiera Haywood led the Govs with 17 points, and Shamarre Hale led with 10 rebounds. La’Nya Foster had 15 points and went 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. Anala Nelson had 11 points and nine assists.

Foster’s performance against earned the freshman her third Freshman of the Week honors. Haywood was named Newcomer of the Week by the ASUN for her performance.

Central Arkansas (18-8, 10-3 ASUN) won their last game in an 83-49 decision to Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. Randrea Wright led with 16 points, and Bree Stephens grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

This will be the seventh meeting of the Governors and the Sugar Bears, with the series being tied at 3-3. The last meeting of the teams was on January 13th, when Central Arkansas defeated Austin Peay State University 56-55 in Conway.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Carter Mansfield)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ (Alex Gould, PxP; Ethan Schmidt, Analyst)

About Austin Peay Women’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University women’s basketball head coach Brittany Young‘s 50 wins are the most by a head coach in their first three seasons.

The APSU Govs are first in the ASUN with 4.0 blocks per game and a 44.2 field-goal percentage.

Shamarre Hale is third in the conference with 30 blocks and 1.20 blocks per game

Hale is ranked fifth 7.1 rebounds per game.

Anala Nelson has started in 55 consecutive games and started every game she has played in college.

Nelson ranks third in the conference with 103 assists and 4.0 assists per game.

Graduate transfer Cur’Tiera Haywood leads the APSU Govs with 33 three-pointers.

A win by the APSU Govs would clinch a spot in the ASUN Tournament.

About the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears head coach Tony Kemper is in his first season at Central Arkansas after coaching at Marshall for six seasons. Her is 18-8 in his time and Conway and 97-98 over the span of his career.

2023-24 Record: 18-8, 10-3 ASUN

2022-23 Record: 8-18, 3-13 ASUN

Last Season Result: Lost to North Alabama, 75-42, in their final game of the season.

Notable Returner: Randrea Wright is in her junior season with the Sugar Bears after averaging 10.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. Wright averages 10.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game with a season high 17 points coming against Lipscomb, January 17th.

Notable Newcomer: Leah Mafua is a junior transfer from Dodge City Community College. She averages 9.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Her season high of 19 points came at Denver on November 24th.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team is back home for a February 24th 2:00pm game against North Alabama.