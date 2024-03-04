APSU Men’s Basketball takes on North Florida at F&M Bank Arena in ASUN Championship Quarterfinal game

Austin Peay (17-14 | 10-6 ASUN) vs. North Florida (16-15 | 9-7 ASUN)

ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship

Tuesday, March 5th, 2024 | 7:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – Entering its inaugural Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Basketball Championship as the No. 4 seed, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team hosts No. 5 North Florida in a Tuesday 7:00pm game on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. The contest is the first-ever postseason game at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (17-14, 10-6 ASUN) won seven of its final eight games of the regular season to clinch a top-four season in the postseason tournament and earn one of the league’s four quarterfinal host seeds.

On Monday, the ASUN Conference announced its postseason awards with APSU receiving three selections to various honors, including Sai Witt, who was named the league’s Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 52.8% from the floor. Witt is the first player in program history to be tabbed a Sixth Man of the Year.

Joining Witt on the postseason awards list was DeMarcus Sharp, who became the 100th all-time All-Conference recipient with his Third Team All-ASUN selection after leading the Govs on a per-game basis in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, and minutes. Sharp is the first Gov since Elijah Hutchins-Everett (2021-22) to be named to an All-Conference Team.

Dez White rounded out the APSU Govs’ postseason honors with a selection to the ASUN All-Freshman Team, making him the eighth player to be selected to such a team and the first since Rick Yudt in 1991-92.

Austin Peay State University’s eight-win improvement under first-year head coach Corey Gipson and his coaching staff are the most in the ASUN this season, the fourth-best turnaround in program history, and tied for the best single-season turnaround by a head coach in program history.

The Governors have proven to be an effective 3-and-D team this season, with their 258 three-pointers this season just 16 off the program record, and their 31.3 three-point defense currently sitting as the program record, besting the previous mark of 31.8% held by the 2010-11 Govs.

Austin Peay State University’s reign of the perimeter has been led by the team’s new single-season three-point shooter, Ja’Monta Black, who surpassed Todd Babington’s previous record of 102 in the regular-season finale against Bellarmine. White also entered his name into the record book during the APSU Govs’ win against the Knights, as, with his 61st three-pointer of the season, he broke the freshman three-point record that Jordyn Adams previously held since the 2019-20 season.

The Governors’ perimeter defense will be put to the test in Tuesday’s matchup against North Florida (16-15, 9-7 ASUN), as the Osprey’s are the national leader in three-pointers per game (12.0) and attempts (33.6).



Led by First Team All-ASUN recipient Chaz Lanier, who made 105 three-pointers on the season at a 44.1% mark, the Ospreys split their final six games of the regular season, but earned a 78-59 victory against No. 2 Stetson in their regular-season finale.



The APSU Govs are 4-0 all-time against North Florida in Clarksville and won a double-overtime thriller in the team’s lone meeting this season.



Witt had a career-high 30 points in the victory and was followed in scoring by 20-point performances by Jones (22 points) and Black (21 points).

About Austin Peay Men’s Basketball



Austin Peay State University makes its 42nd postseason appearance as a Division I member (1963).

The Governors are 45-36 all-time in the postseason.

APSU has won five conference tournaments in program history, the last coming in 2016.

Austin Peay State University is 9-8 all-time as a No. 4 seed in the postseason and were last that seed in 2019 when it advanced to the Ohio Valley Conference Semifinals.

APSU is 23-7 all-time as a host in a conference tournament.

The Governors have had 76 all-tournament selections (44 as a Division I program) in program history, with the last being Terry Taylor in 2021.

Austin Peay State University is making its first postseason appearance as an ASUN program

APSU’s eight more wins than it had last season mark the best turnaround by any team in the ASUN.

Austin Peay State University is 21-15 all-time in quarterfinal rounds.

A Deeper Meaning

What a win means… Austin Peay State University advances to the ASUN Semifinals for the first time in program history… APSU advances to a conference tournament semifinals round for the 25th time in program history… The Governors advance to a conference tournament semifinals for the first time since the 2019-20 OVC Tournament and fourth time since the 2017-18 season… Corey Gipson becomes the fourth head coach in program history to win their postseason debut with the program.

What a loss means… Likely the end of the Governors 2023-24 season, barring an appearance in the College Basketball Invitational.

Last Time Against Them

Last game & last win… Austin Peay State University earned its first double-overtime victory in three years in a 95-91 win against North Florida, February 3rd, at F&M Bank Arena. Sai Witt scores a team and career-high 30 points. After scoring 11 points in the second half, he scored nine in the two overtime periods to lead the APSU Govs to the victory.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



Win, or the season’s over.

The ASUN Championship is unlike most other postseason tournaments, as the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball (with a win) will not know their next opponent in the bracket until all games are completed.

If the games fall as they should (with higher seeds all winning their matchups) Austin Peay State University would travel to No. 1 Eastern Kentucky for a Thursday contest against the Colonels. If EKU were to lose, the Govs would travel to DeLand to face No. 2 Stetson that same afternoon, and if both teams were to lose, APSU would host an ASUN Semifinals game against the second-lowest remaining seed.