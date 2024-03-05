APSU Baseball’s Ambren Voitik Cycles His Way to Atlantic Sun’s Weekly Award

Atlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team’s second baseman, Ambren Voitik, who hit for the cycle against Gonzaga to begin last week’s action, earned Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Week accolades Monday.

It is the second consecutive week an Austin Peay State University hitter picked up the league’s award, with catcher Trevor Conley earning last week’s honor. In addition, pitcher Andrew Devine picked up last week’s ASUN Pitcher of the Week award, giving the Govs three weekly honors in the season’s first three weeks.

Last Monday, Voitik hit for the cycle in the Govs’ victory against Gonzaga, becoming the first Govs hitter to hit for the cycle since 2017 and only the third to do so since 2000. He finished the Gonzaga game 4-for-4 with three RBI.

Over the weekend, the Enid, Oklahoma product batted .400 in the APSU Govs’ series at UT Rio Grande Valley with a double, two RBI, four runs scored, and two tole bases. Voitik opened the UTRGV series with a 2-for-4, two-RBI effort that included a double. He closed the series in Texas by scoring three times and stealing two bases as part of a 2-for-4 day at the plate.

Voitik and the Governors have the upcoming week off before a final nonconference weekend series against Southeastern Conference foe Auburn, which is scheduled to begin with a Friday 6:00pm contest at Plainsman Park.