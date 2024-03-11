Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Collection Service in Montgomery County, Gibson County on March 16th

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Gibson and Montgomery counties on Saturday, March 16th, 2024.

Tennesseans are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste – including cleaning fluids, pesticides, swimming pool chemicals, and more – to a designated drop-off location. A person does not need to live in the county to participate.

Drop-Off Locations

Gibson County – Ed Jones Agriplex, 1252 Manufacturers Row, Trenton, 8:00am-noon. The contact is Gina Ford at 731.855.7613.

Montgomery County – Veterans Plaza, 350 Pageant Lane, Clarksville, 8:00am-1:00pm The contact is Mary Anderson at 931.648.5751.

“We want it to be convenient for Tennesseans to recycle household hazardous waste, and this collection service is a great way to show that commitment,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “We are pleased we can offer this service, and we encourage Tennesseans to participate.”

Since the program’s inception in 1993, more than 373,000 Tennessee households have properly disposed of more than 24 million pounds of material. There have been over 1,500 one-day collection events.

Household hazardous waste materials are considered flammable, toxic, reactive and/or corrosive and should not be placed with regular garbage. Typical items to dispose of include cleaning fluids, pesticides, mercury thermometers and thermostats, fluorescent lamps, lithium, and button batteries, aerosols, adhesives, medications, brake fluid, swimming pool chemicals, paint thinner, and used needles in sturdy containers. Items not accepted include ammunition, explosives, alkaline batteries, paint, electronics, and any empty containers that should be disposed in normal trash. There is no cost or appointment necessary for household hazardous waste collection.

While household waste may be disposed of for free, disposal of Very Small Quantity Generator Waste (i.e., wastes from non-household sources such as businesses, schools, farms, churches, etc.) is charged. An appointment is also necessary. Call 615.643.3170 to request a price quote and schedule an appointment.

Many counties and municipalities meet the needs of local residents by collecting batteries, oil, paint, antifreeze, and electronic scrap—or BOPAE, as it is sometimes called. When handled correctly, these BOPAE materials are minimally hazardous but inappropriate for collection at household hazardous waste events. Tennesseans are encouraged to contact their local city or county solid waste department to find BOPAE collection sites in their area.

When transporting materials to the site, place containers in sturdy boxes lined with newspaper or plastic in the trunk of a car or back of a truck to prevent spills and cross-contamination. Be sure to keep materials away from children and pets.

For more information on the household hazardous waste mobile collection service, please call 800.287.9013 or visit this TDEC link.