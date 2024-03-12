APSU Men’s Golf in 14th Place at Grand Canyon University Invitational

Phoenix, AZ – Highlighted by an ace from freshman Seth Smith on the par-3 13th hole in the opening round, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is in 14th place with a score of ten-over 578 after 36 holes at the Grand Canyon University Invitational, Tuesday, at the GCU Golf Course.

Austin Peay State University opened the tournament with a four-over 284 in the first round before posting a six-over 290 in the second round at the par-71, 7,124-yard track. The Governors are three shots behind 13th-place Northern Colorado and are four shots back of 12th-place Omaha. The APSU Govs also hold a one-stroke lead over St. Thomas and are 11 strokes in front of Navy.

Smith used his first collegiate hole-in-one and a trio of birdies to shoot a three-under 68 in the first round. In the second round, Smith carded a one-over 72 and finished the day tied for 20th with a score of two-under 140.

Reece Britt and Jakob Falk Schollert both shot two-over 73s in the first round before carding one-over 72s in the second round. Britt and Falk Schollert are tied for 51st place with scores of 145 after 36 holes.

Daniel Love also posted a pair of counting scores for the Governors, firing three-over 74s in the first and second rounds. Love is tied for 85th with a two-round score of 148.

Finally, Morgan Robinson shot a four-over 75 in the opening round and a five-over 76 in the second round to finish the day tied for 85th with a score of 151.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Navy, Northern Colorado, and St. Thomas for the final round of the GCU Invitational, which begins with a 9:45am (CT) shotgun start on Wednesday. GolfGenius will have live scoring and updates for the event.

