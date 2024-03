Clarksville-Montgomery County School System among Three Dozen Tennessee School Systems in lawsuit against Social Media Companies seeking protections for Students

Nashville, TN – Amid a growing mental health crisis among students, 36 Tennessee school systems have filed similar lawsuits against social media companies for protection for children across multiple popular platforms.

The lawsuits seek actionable accountability, tools, and resources to address the lack of protections, monitors, controls, and cooperation to protect children. Companies included in the lawsuit include Meta, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Google, WhatsApp and YouTube (Meta Platforms, Inc; Facebook Holdings, LLC; Facebook Operations, LLC; Meta Platforms Technologies, LLC; Meta Payments, Inc.; Instagram, LLC; Siculus, Inc.; Snap, Inc.; TikTok, Inc.; ByteDance, Inc.; Alphabet, Inc.; Google, LLC; XXVI Holdings, Inc.; WhatsApp, Inc.; and YouTube, LLC.).

The suits, with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) filing as the first Tennessee district, now include multiple systems, including Shelby County Schools, the largest public school system in the state. Frantz Law Group in California, working with Lewis Thomason in Tennessee, is managing the lawsuit.

“The concern about the lack of proper protections and the negative impacts on children who use social media is clearly an important issue for school systems across the state,” Lewis Thomason attorney Chris McCarty said. “Hundreds of thousands of students are represented by these school systems, which amplifies the demands to social media giants.”

Chuck Carter, director of Sullivan County Schools, said, “With the ever-increasing use of social media among students, we’ve seen negative effects in the classroom, including disruptions, mental health issues and safety concerns. We’re charged with educating, preparing and protecting students and consider the requests in the lawsuit to be common sense solutions that could make a positive impact to combat these issues.”

The boards of all school systems in the social media litigation voted to join the lawsuit, and include:

Anderson County Schools

Bedford County Schools

Bledsoe County Schools

Blount County Schools

Cannon County Schools

Claiborne County Schools

Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools

Cleveland City Schools

Collierville Schools

Crockett County Schools

Cumberland County Schools

Fentress County Schools

Grainger County Schools

Greene County Schools

Greeneville City Schools

Hamblen County Schools

Humphreys County Schools

Johnson City Schools

Johnson County Schools

Knox County Schools

Lenoir City Schools

Lincoln County Schools

Loudon County Schools

Manchester City Schools

Maryville City Schools

Metro Nashville Public Schools

Oak Ridge City Schools

Oneida Special School District

Putnam County Schools

Sevier County Schools

Shelby County Schools

Stewart County Schools

Sullivan County Schools

Van Buren County Schools

Warren County Schools

Wilson County Schools

“Controls for student access to these platforms combined with helpful resources have the potential to help parents, teachers and students as they navigate social media,” said William Shinoff, an attorney with the Frantz Law Group. “These media giants have an opportunity – and a responsibility – to protect children.”

Other Tennessee school districts interested in joining the lawsuit may contact:

Chris McCarty

Attorney at Law

Lewis Thomason

cmccarty@lewisthomason.com

865-541-5256

About Lewis Thomason

Lewis Thomason is a statewide Tennessee law firm with offices in Knoxville, Nashville, and Memphis. Chris McCarty focuses most of his practice on education and employment law, representing numerous Tennessee school systems.

About Frantz Law Group

Frantz Law Group is a full-service law firm with offices across California. William Shinoff practices in several areas of the law, including mass tort/class action cases, and has represented school boards and public entities.