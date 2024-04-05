APSU Women’s Tennis takes down Kennesaw State at home, 6-1

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women’s (APSU) tennis team clinched a trip to the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament with a 6-1 win over Kennesaw State Saturday at the Governor Tennis Courts.

Despite Kennesaw State (8-7, 4-3 ASUN) taking the early doubles point, the Governors went undefeated in singles matches for the victory.

Austin Peay (10-6, 6-1 ASUN) took its only doubles win on court one with a 6-3 decision by Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov against Kennesaw State’s Taylor Dean and Ema Baraniakova. Sophia Madrid and Izabelle Persson defeated Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen, 7-5, on court two, and Sophia Unger and Ivana Gresova defeated Asia Fontana and Yu-Hua Cheng, 6-3, on court three.

In singles matches, Leder defeated Dean on court one, 6-3, 6-3, earning Leder her 75th career singles victory. On court two, Torrealba picked up a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Baraniakova.

Baranov had a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win on court three against Madrid, with Fontana earning a 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over Unger on court four. Bohlen was victorious on court five with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 win over Persson, and Pauline Bruns picked up a 6-4, 6-1 win on court six against Laura Nadaska.

ASUN play continues on Sunday with a 10:00am match against North Florida at the Governor Tennis Courts.

