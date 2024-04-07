APSU Softball falls to Jacksonville, 6-2

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team lost to Jacksonville in Atlantic Sun Conference play 6-2 on Sunday at the Puritt Softball Complex.

The Governors (17-21, 3-9 ASUN) had their best frame of the afternoon in the opening inning, tallying two runs off four hits out of the gate.

Morgan Zuege opened the game with a single, extending her hit-streak to five-straight games, and crossed the plate three batters later with Macee Roberts’ RBI single. Mea Clark extended APSU’s early advantage, bringing Roberts from second.

After a scoreless second inning from both sides, Jacksonville (18-17, 8-4 ASUN) scored their first run in the bottom of the third and tied the game on a solo home run an inning later.

A four-run sixth inning began with a one-out RBI single by JU’s Kai Harrigan, with them later scoring off an APSU fielding error and a 2-RBI single.

The APSU Govs were unable to get back on the board in the top of the seventh, resulting in the four-run loss.

Winning Pitcher (JU): Reece Wells (4-0)

Losing Pitcher (APSU): Ashley Martin (2-2)

Gov of the Game: Macee Roberts – One hit, one run, one RBI

