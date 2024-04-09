APSU Softball’s Wednesday Game Against UT Martin Canceled Due to Inclement Weather

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball’s Wednesday game at 4:00pm against in-state foe UT Martin has been canceled due to inclement weather and will not be rescheduled.

Austin Peay State University now turn its attention to a three-day, three-game series against Atlantic Sun Conference foe Eastern Kentucky, Friday-Sunday, in Richmond, Kentucky.

This weekend’s series against the Colonels marks the penultimate road trip for the APSU Govs, the 83rd-86th all-time meeting against the Colonels, and the first since the first round of the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Softball Championship.

