60.6 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
HomeSportsAPSU Softball’s Wednesday Game Against UT Martin Canceled Due to Inclement Weather
Sports

APSU Softball’s Wednesday Game Against UT Martin Canceled Due to Inclement Weather

News Staff
By News Staff
Ausitn Peay State University Softball Game Canceled. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball’s Wednesday game at 4:00pm against in-state foe UT Martin has been canceled due to inclement weather and will not be rescheduled.

Austin Peay State University now turn its attention to a three-day, three-game series against Atlantic Sun Conference foe Eastern Kentucky, Friday-Sunday, in Richmond, Kentucky.

This weekend’s series against the Colonels marks the penultimate road trip for the APSU Govs, the 83rd-86th all-time meeting against the Colonels, and the first since the first round of the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Softball Championship.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the 2024 softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Previous article
Clarksville Police Department releases Martin Street Homicide Victims Names
Next article
Celebrating 40 Years: Customs House Museum & Cultural Center Unveils Wood, Paper, Paint Exhibition
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online