Clarksville Police Department releases Martin Street Homicide Victims Names

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the victims’ next of kin have been notified. The victims of the homicide on Martin Street are Savannah Lumpkin (30 years old) and Glenn Nicholson (26 years old), both are residents of Clarksville, Tennessee.

If anyone has any information, contact Detective Tim Green 931.648.0656 ext. 5149.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville/Montgomery County Crime Stopper Tipline at 931.645.8477 or submit a tip online at P3tips.com/591.