Sports

Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball loses Two Matches at Beach Bear Classic

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Drops 3-2 Matches to Missouri State, Central Arkansas. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballConway, AR – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team dropped a pair of 3-2 matches to Missouri State and Central Arkansas on its first day of the UCA’s Beach Bear Classic, Friday, at the Beach Bear Sand Courts.

The Governors dropped their first match of the day from the No. 4 court against Missouri State but quickly answered with a win by Anna Rita and Aurora Bibolotti from the No. 1 position and took a 2-1 lead following a straight-set victory by Kelsey Mead and Mikayla Powell from the No. 2 court.

However, the Bears clinched the victory with three-set wins from the No. 5 and No. 3 courts, respectively.

The Bibolotti and Rita, in addition to the Mead and Powell pairings, again picked up straight-set wins to earn points for Austin Peay State University in the day’s finale, but Central Arkansas won on the No. 3-5 courts to earn the win.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team will be back in the sand tomorrow at 12:30pm when it wraps up the regular season against UCA on the Bears’ Senior Day.

Austin Peay vs. Missouri State Results

Austin Peay 2, Missouri State 3

  1. Anna Rita / Aurora Bibolotti def. Becca Bach / Manuela Niemeyer, 21-17, 21-19
  2. Kelsey Mead / Mikayla Powell def. MacKenzie Steele / Amanda Cleary, 21-19, 21-14
  3. Olivia Muriel / Erin Eschleman def. Jamie Seward / Riley Marshall, 21-13, 24-26, 15-12
  4. Olivia Rattler / Allyson Larkin def. Maggie Duyos / Payton Deidesheimer, 21-9, 21-17
  5. Brooke Plessner / Maddie Schrandt def. Tristin Smith / Jillian Stein, 21-16, 15-21, 15-11

Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas Results

Austin Peay 2, Central Arkansas 3

  1. Aurora Bibolotti/Anna Rita (APSU) def. Naya Tan/Katie Atkinson (UCABVB) 22-20, 21-14
  2. Kelsey Mead/Mikayla Powell (APSU) def. Brooke Kuball/Anna Linskey (UCABVB) 21-12, 21-17
  3. Anna Collums/Payton Sproule (UCABVB) def. Riley Marshall/Jamie Seward (APSU) 21-14, 21-19
  4. Ella Weilert/Liliana Irizary (UCABVB) def. Maggie Duyos/Payton Deidesheimer (APSU) 19-21, 21-19, 15-6
  5. Audrey Cathcart/Madelyn White (UCABVB) def. Jillian Stein/Tristin Smith (APSU) 21-14, 21-17 
