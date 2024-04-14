Austin Peay State University Baseball loses hit run fest to Jacksonville, 18-11

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team broke its single-season home run record with a three-home run day, but it wasn’t enough as it fell 18-11 to Jacksonville in Atlantic Sun Conference play Sunday on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay (21-11, 9-5 ASUN) won the ASUN Conference series with its wins on Friday and Saturday. The Governors finish the weekend in fifth place, but only one game behind a four-way tie for first place that includes Jacksonville, Florida Gulf Coast, Kennesaw State, and Stetson.

The Governors tied the home run record in the third inning with left fielder Clayton Gray’s leadoff home run. His homer gave the APSU Govs a 2-0 lead that Govs starter Josh Howitt carried into the fifth inning.

Jacksonville (16-18, 10-6 ASUN) took control of the game with a nine-run fifth inning followed by a five-run sixth inning. The Dolphins’ fifth-inning push was aided by three Governors errors and five walks—three with the bases loaded. In the sixth, Jacksonville took advantage of three walks to start the inning. Third baseman Tyler Hinrikus and pinch hitter Chandler Howard singled to drive in three runs as JU built a 14-2 lead.

The Governors responded to the Dolphins push with a seven-run sixth inning. Nine of the first 10 Govs batters in the inning reached base safely. First baseman Justin Olson singled, and catcher Gus Freeman doubled to drive in runs.

Second baseman Ambren Voitik then provided a three-run home run, breaking the Governors’ single-season record. Gray followed with his second home run of the day, slashing the Jacksonville lead to 14-8. The APSU Govs loaded the bases again with two singles and a walk before center fielder John Bay earned another walk to push home a run.

After the sudden scoring outburst, neither team could put together another big inning. The teams traded runs in the eighth, and Jacksonville used two home runs to score three runs in the ninth. The APSU Govs added a run in their half of the ninth, closing the scoring.

Gray led Austin Peay State University’s offense with a 3-for-6, three RBI day, including a double and two home runs. Voitik was 3-for-5 with three RBI and a home run. Olson also had a three-hit day and an RBI.

Howard paced Jacksonville with his 3-for-4, six RBI effort, which included one of the two ninth-inning home runs.

Jacksonville starter Evan Chrest (2-3) picked up the win after allowing five runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings.

Howitt (0-2) lost after allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits. The Governors used 10 pitchers in the contest.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team begins a four-game road trip when it meets in-state foe Middle Tennessee in a Tuesday 6:00pm contest at Reese Smith Jr. Field in Murfreesboro.