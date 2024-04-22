American Red Cross Teams Up with Nashville Predators for Blood Donations, April 22nd–26th

Nashville, TN – The American Red Cross and the Nashville Predators urge donors to help increase the blood supply for hospitals by donating blood this April.
People of all blood types – especially type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to ensure blood products are available for hospitals immediately.
The need for blood products always picks up as spring turns into summer. Hospitals can often see higher trauma cases as people begin traveling for summer vacations. A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood. Blood and platelets cannot be manufactured; they can only come from volunteer donors.
All blood types are needed, but there is a demand for type O negative and type O positive blood. O negative type blood is the universal donor that can be given to any patient of any blood type during emergencies. Those type O blood bags are used most by hospital emergency rooms to treat trauma patients and during surgeries.
Don’t wait ? make an appointment to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1.800.RED CROSS. In thanks for helping, all presenting donors will receive a $10.00 gift card by email and a chance at a $7,000 prize drawing.
Nashville Predators Foundation Blood Donation Opportunities: April 22nd – April 26th
April 22nd, 2024
Spring Hill Community
First Cumberland Presbyterian Church – Gym
5344 Main Street
Spring Hill, TN 37174
12:00pm – 6:00pm
Clarksville American Red Cross
Donor Room
1760 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37043
10:30am – 4:30pm
Goodlettsville Church
Activity Building
226 South Main Street
Goodlettsville, TN 37072
11:00am – 4:00pm
Pulaski Community
The Rec Center – Gym
333 East College Street
Pulaski, TN 38478
1:00pm – 6:00pm
April 23rd, 2024
Celebration Lutheran Church
Fellowship Hall
3425 North Mt Juliet Road
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
10:00am – 3:00pm
City of Brentwood
Brentwood Library – Meeting Rooms
8109 Concord Road
Brentwood, TN 37027
10:00am – 4:00pm
Kempville Chapel Old Time Methodist Church
Gym
196 Kempville Highway
Carthage, TN 37030
1:00pm – 6:00pm
Crossville Community
First Methodist Church – Annex
69 Neecham Street
Crossville, TN 38555
10:00am – 3:00pm
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
100 Oaks – 1st Floor Conference Rooms A-C
719 E Thompson Lane
Nashville, TN 37204
10:00am – 3:00pm
Ford Ice Center Bellevue
Room #1 & 4
7638 B Highway 70 S
Nashville, TN 37221
1:00pm – 6:00pm
Ford Ice Center Antioch
Rooms 1 & 2
5264 Hickory Hollow Parkway
Antioch, TN 37013
1:00pm – 7:00pm
April 24th, 2024
Sumner Regional Medical Center
Sumner Station – Room 213
225 Big Station Camp Boulevard
Gallatin, TN 37066
10:00am – 2:00pm
Bowling Green American Red Cross
Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center – Meeting Rooms
1021 Wilkinson Trace
Bowling Green, KY 42103
10:30am to 4:30pm
Cookeville Community
Putnam County Library
50 East Broad Street
Cookeville, TN 38501
11:00am – 4:00pm
Clarksville American Red Cross
Donor Room
1760 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37043
10:30am – 4:30pm
Polk County Community
Benton United Methodist Church – Fellowship Hall
135 Highland Drive
Benton, TN 37307
1:00pm – 5:00pm
Shelbyville Community
First Presbyterian Church – Fellowship Hall
600 North Brittain Street
Shelbyville, TN 37160
10:00am – 3:00pm
World Outreach Church
Leadership Park Gym
1921 New Salem Highway
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
1:00pm – 6:00pm
April 25th, 2022
Columbia Community
Tennessee Army National Guard
844 N. James Campbell Boulevard
Columbia, TN 38401
10:00am – 3:45pm
First United Methodist Church Smyrna
Fellowship Hall
300 Sam Hagar Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
9:30am – 3:30pm
Unicoi County Family YMCA
Gym
601 Love Street
Erwin, TN 37650
12:00pm – 6:00pm
Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross
Training Room
4113 S. Access Road
Chattanooga, TN 37406
10:00am – 3:00pm
Hartsville Community
Trousdale County Community Center
301 East Main Street
Hartsville, TN 37074
1:30pm – 5:30pm
April 26th, 2024
Southern Adventist University
Presidential Banquet Room
4881 Taylor Circle
Collegedale, TN 37315
10:00am – 4:00pm
Winchester Community
Winchester Church of Christ – Fellowship Hall
1230 South College Street
Winchester, TN 37398
1:00pm – 7:00pm
Bowling Green American Red Cross
Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center – Meeting Rooms
1021 Wilkinson Trace
Bowling Green, KY 42103
10:30am to 4:30pm
East Tennessee American Red Cross
Auditorium
6921 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37909
9:00am – 2:00pm
How to Donate Blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. To register for a Predators blood drive be sure to enter the code PREDS19. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Amplify your Impact ? Volunteer!
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.
Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
