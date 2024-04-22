American Red Cross Teams Up with Nashville Predators for Blood Donations, April 22nd–26th

Nashville, TN – The American Red Cross and the Nashville Predators urge donors to help increase the blood supply for hospitals by donating blood this April.

People of all blood types – especially type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to ensure blood products are available for hospitals immediately.

The need for blood products always picks up as spring turns into summer. Hospitals can often see higher trauma cases as people begin traveling for summer vacations. A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood. Blood and platelets cannot be manufactured; they can only come from volunteer donors.

The partnership with the Nashville Predators is very important for the American Red Cross. The Red Cross supplies about 40 percent of all blood products to hospitals across the nation, including Level 1 Trauma hospitals like Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



All blood types are needed, but there is a demand for type O negative and type O positive blood. O negative type blood is the universal donor that can be given to any patient of any blood type during emergencies. Those type O blood bags are used most by hospital emergency rooms to treat trauma patients and during surgeries.



Don’t wait ? make an appointment to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1.800.RED CROSS. In thanks for helping, all presenting donors will receive a $10.00 gift card by email and a chance at a $7,000 prize drawing.

Nashville Predators Foundation Blood Donation Opportunities: April 22nd – April 26th

April 22nd, 2024

Spring Hill Community

First Cumberland Presbyterian Church – Gym

5344 Main Street

Spring Hill, TN 37174

12:00pm – 6:00pm

Clarksville American Red Cross

Donor Room

1760 Madison Street

Clarksville, TN 37043

10:30am – 4:30pm

Goodlettsville Church

Activity Building

226 South Main Street

Goodlettsville, TN 37072

11:00am – 4:00pm

Pulaski Community

The Rec Center – Gym

333 East College Street

Pulaski, TN 38478

1:00pm – 6:00pm

April 23rd, 2024

Celebration Lutheran Church

Fellowship Hall

3425 North Mt Juliet Road

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

10:00am – 3:00pm

City of Brentwood

Brentwood Library – Meeting Rooms

8109 Concord Road

Brentwood, TN 37027

10:00am – 4:00pm

Kempville Chapel Old Time Methodist Church

Gym

196 Kempville Highway

Carthage, TN 37030

1:00pm – 6:00pm

Crossville Community

First Methodist Church – Annex

69 Neecham Street

Crossville, TN 38555

10:00am – 3:00pm

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

100 Oaks – 1st Floor Conference Rooms A-C

719 E Thompson Lane

Nashville, TN 37204

10:00am – 3:00pm

Ford Ice Center Bellevue

Room #1 & 4

7638 B Highway 70 S

Nashville, TN 37221

1:00pm – 6:00pm

Ford Ice Center Antioch

Rooms 1 & 2

5264 Hickory Hollow Parkway

Antioch, TN 37013

1:00pm – 7:00pm

April 24th, 2024

Sumner Regional Medical Center

Sumner Station – Room 213

225 Big Station Camp Boulevard

Gallatin, TN 37066

10:00am – 2:00pm

Bowling Green American Red Cross

Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center – Meeting Rooms

1021 Wilkinson Trace

Bowling Green, KY 42103

10:30am to 4:30pm

Cookeville Community

Putnam County Library

50 East Broad Street

Cookeville, TN 38501

11:00am – 4:00pm

Clarksville American Red Cross

Donor Room

1760 Madison Street

Clarksville, TN 37043

10:30am – 4:30pm

Polk County Community

Benton United Methodist Church – Fellowship Hall

135 Highland Drive

Benton, TN 37307

1:00pm – 5:00pm

Shelbyville Community

First Presbyterian Church – Fellowship Hall

600 North Brittain Street

Shelbyville, TN 37160

10:00am – 3:00pm

World Outreach Church

Leadership Park Gym

1921 New Salem Highway

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

1:00pm – 6:00pm

April 25th, 2022

Columbia Community

Tennessee Army National Guard

844 N. James Campbell Boulevard

Columbia, TN 38401

10:00am – 3:45pm

First United Methodist Church Smyrna

Fellowship Hall

300 Sam Hagar Street

Smyrna, TN 37167

9:30am – 3:30pm

Unicoi County Family YMCA

Gym

601 Love Street

Erwin, TN 37650

12:00pm – 6:00pm

Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross

Training Room

4113 S. Access Road

Chattanooga, TN 37406

10:00am – 3:00pm

Hartsville Community

Trousdale County Community Center

301 East Main Street

Hartsville, TN 37074

1:30pm – 5:30pm

April 26th, 2024

Southern Adventist University

Presidential Banquet Room

4881 Taylor Circle

Collegedale, TN 37315

10:00am – 4:00pm

Winchester Community

Winchester Church of Christ – Fellowship Hall

1230 South College Street

Winchester, TN 37398

1:00pm – 7:00pm

Bowling Green American Red Cross

Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center – Meeting Rooms

1021 Wilkinson Trace

Bowling Green, KY 42103

10:30am to 4:30pm

East Tennessee American Red Cross

Auditorium

6921 Middlebrook Pike

Knoxville, TN 37909

9:00am – 2:00pm

How to Donate Blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org , call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. To register for a Predators blood drive be sure to enter the code PREDS19. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your Impact ? Volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday .

