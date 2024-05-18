Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Promotes Safe Summers

Fort Campbell, KY – Summer weather brings opportunities to do new and exciting things. The Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) safety and environmental offices are excellent resources for incorporating safety awareness into summertime activities.

“Motorcycles are involved in the highest number of off-duty accidents for Fort Campbell Soldiers during the summer,” says Tim Edwards, Safety Manager with BACH.

The BACH safety office lists speeding and aggressive driving as the main contributors to motorcycle accidents. It is recommended everyone who owns a motorcycle to take a motorcycle safety course.

In compliance with Army Regulation 385-10, command policies, and local and state requirements, motorcycle safety training is required for all Soldiers who ride a motorcycle on or off the installation.

“There are a lot of people who don’t look for motorcyclists and either pull out in front of them or fail to check a blind spot when switching lanes,” added Edwards. “It’s not always the rider’s fault.”

Along with motorcycle riding, Tennessee and Kentucky have many lakes, rivers, streams, and reservoirs that are used to enjoy boating, swimming, and many other water sports – especially during the warmer months.

According to the BACH safety office, there is an increase in the number of incidents involving water-related activities during the summer months resulting in injury, loss of life, and the risk of an accident increases when alcohol is involved.

It’s important to remember that not everyone is comfortable around water and may overestimate their swimming abilities. Therefore, practicing caution and adhering to safety guidelines are crucial to prevent accidents and ensure a safe summer season.

“85% of all fatalities in our area occur in or near lakes, rivers, or pools. Warmer weather increases the likelihood of being around or near water,” said Edwards. “Follow all applicable laws and regulations when on lakes or rivers and be especially mindful of younger children around personal swimming pools.”

Summer’s increased temperature also brings changes in the habits of the wildlife and insect population in the area.

“Ticks and mosquitoes are two of our biggest environmental threats in this area,” says Nita Hackwell, BACH Environmental Health Technician. “So far, less than 1% of all tested ticks have come back positive for a disease agent.”

A MilTick program is available at the environmental science building. Anyone who has removed a tick can bring it in a sealed container to Building 6902 for identification and testing.

The environmental office recommends simple tips for reducing the tick and mosquito population no longer dormant now that summer has arrived. Remove standing water as quickly as possible, including dumping bird baths, regularly changing outside pet water bowls, and keeping grass mowed to eliminate nesting spots. Special tablets can be purchased over the counter for larger bodies of standing water to eliminate the larvae before they can mature.

Hackwell recommends treating your clothing and skin with appropriate sprays and repellants. Permethrin and DEET provide adequate protection against most insects, but regular checks are still necessary for maximum protection. Wearing light-colored clothing can help you better see any insects before they reach the skin.

“Be aware of moving any debris or items that have been sitting outside for a while. Snakes and spiders can hide easily. If bitten and you can’t identify what bit you, seek medical attention immediately, keeping the wound lower than your heart,” says Hackwell.

Social interaction and outdoor activities are healthy and fun when proper safety precautions are practiced. Take an extra second to be aware of what’s happening around you, because everyone should get to enjoy their time with the right amount of safety involved in summer activities.