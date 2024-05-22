65.5 F
Austin Peay State University Track’s Lauren Lewis heads to NCAA East Preliminaries

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Track and Field's Lauren Lewis set to run in NCAA East First Round, Thursday. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's Track and FieldClarksville, TN Lauren Lewis, a junior on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team, is set to compete in the 800M at the NCAA East First Round, Thursday, at Kentucky’s Outdoor Track and Field Facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

Lewis enters the race seeded 46th with a time of 2:06.24. Lewis earned that personal best at the Atlantic Sun Conference Championships during the 800M finals, where she finished third.

The top 24 runners advance to Saturday’s 800M final. From there, the top 12 out of the final make it to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

For news and race results, follow the Austin Peay State University track and field team on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

