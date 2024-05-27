Latest Flood Advisory update for Cumberland River at Clarksville

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service out of Nashville reports that the Flood Advisory continues for the Cumberland River at Clarksville, affecting Montgomery County. Elevated river levels are forecast. The advisory is in effect until Tuesday afternoon.

At 8:00pm CT Monday, the stage was 41.9 feet and cresting. The Cumberland River at Clarksville is expected to fall to 29.7 feet Saturday evening.

At 40.0 feet, low-lying areas along the river, including agricultural areas, access points, and portions of Riverfront Park on North Riverside Drive, begin to be inundated. Water also backs up adjacent tributaries, including Bartons Creek, Red River, West Fork Red River, and Yellow Creek.

The action stage is 40.0 feet, and the flood stage is 46.0 feet.

If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route.