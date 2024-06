Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with injuries that occurred at approximately 2:18pm on Heather Drive at Hazelwood Road.

Hazelwood Road was completely shut down between Man O’War Boulevard and Trenton Road. Motorists were advised to find an alternate route until the roadway was back open.

The status of the injuries is unknown at this time. No other information is available for release at this time.