Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans East Fork Drive area wide water outage for water main repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water main repair work on Monday, June 24th, 2024, at 6:00pm that will cause a water outage and low water pressure to the following streets and roads.

East Fork Drive, West Fork Drive, Hadley Drive, and Fort Campbell Boulevard (2050 – 2084) are the roads affected.

Low water pressure is possible for the vicinity during the work.

The water main repair work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 11:00pm.

