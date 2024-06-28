75.6 F
Wings of Liberty History Museum Breaks Ground to Honor 101st Airborne Division History

MG Brett Sylvia, Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, grabs an e-toll with other service members and local partners for the Wings of Liberty History Museum groundbreaking ceremony at Ft. Campbell, KY (on the Tennessee side) on June 27th, 2024. (Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner, 101st Airborne Division)
Wings of Liberty History MuseumFort Campbell, KY – The Wings of Liberty History Museum, dedicated to preserving and showcasing the rich history of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR), and the 5th Special Forces Group, has officially broken ground.

This new museum, which will be open to the public, aims to highlight these elite military units’ storied past and significant contributions.

MG Brett Sylvia, Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, meets with local partners for the Wings of Liberty History Museum groundbreaking ceremony at Ft. Campbell, KY (on the Tennessee side) on June 27, 2024. (Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner, 101st Airborne Division)
Military officials, veterans, and community members attended the groundbreaking ceremony, eager to see the realization of a project that would honor the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers who served in these units. The museum will feature exhibits and artifacts that tell the story of the 101st Airborne Division’s pivotal roles in various conflicts, the advanced capabilities of the 160th SOAR, and the unique missions of the 5th Special Forces Group.

The museum’s exhibits will cover various historical periods and missions, from World War II to modern-day operations. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with interactive displays, view historical documents, and gain insights into these units’ strategic importance and impact on global military operations.

The sign showing where the Wings of Liberty History Museum will be built following the groundbreaking ceremony at Ft. Campbell, KY (on the Tennessee side of post) on June 27th, 2024. (Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner, 101st Airborne Division)
The Wings of Liberty History Museum is expected to become a significant educational resource and a place of reflection for both the military community and the public. As construction begins, anticipation builds for the museum’s opening and the opportunity to delve into the extraordinary legacy of the 101st Airborne Division.

