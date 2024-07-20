Tennessee Titans Begin 2024 Training Camp Under New Head Coach Brian Callahan

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans report to Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park for the start of training camp on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024. The first full-squad practice of camp is scheduled for 9:15am CT on Wednesday, July 24th.

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan is set to lead his first training camp in Tennessee. He was hired as the 20th head coach in franchise history on January 24th after serving five seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Additionally during the offseason, the Tennessee Titans announced a new front office structure under controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk. Ran Carthon was promoted to executive vice president/general manager, while Chad Brinker was elevated to the newly created position of president of football operations. Burke Nihill remains in his role as president and CEO.

The Basics

As the Tennessee Titans begin preparations for the 65th season in franchise history, Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park (460 Great Circle Road) will host its 25th training camp. The club’s headquarters, which opened at the conclusion of training camp in 1999, is located in MetroCenter, just north of downtown Nashville. In 2022, a renovation of the existing building and a 60,000-square- foot addition was completed at the facility.

Titans fans are encouraged to attend an open training camp practice at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 27th at 10:00am CT as part of ‘Back Together Weekend’ presented by SeatGeek. Fans can attend for free but must claim a ticket online at www.tennesseetitans.com/backtogetherweekend where additional details are provided.

A limited number of tickets for two additional practices have already been claimed. No tickets to attend practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park will be available on-site for walk-up guests.

Camp news and information will be updated continuously at www.TennesseeTitans.com , on the Tennessee Titans mobile app and on official team social channels.