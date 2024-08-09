Montgomery County Animal Control Faces Record-Breaking Intake of Over 540 Animals in July

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) had a record-breaking month in July with over 540 animals coming into their facility. This is an average of 20+ daily intakes.

“We are overwhelmed with the number of animals entering our shelter. All of the fur babies that have come in have a family somewhere and we need help getting them home. It is like playing Jenga with these poor animals every day to find room and resources. The staff is overburdened and the animals are overwhelmed,” said Dave Kaske, Director of MCACC.

The County Shelter has 45 large dog kennels, 27 small dog/puppy kennels, and 85 cat kennels. The unprecedented influx of pets gives the Animal Control staff little room to house stray animals. Individuals missing a pet should post the lost pet on the social media pages listed below and visit the shelter at 616 North Spring Street.

Adding to the challenges is the lack of an on-staff veterinarian. This prevents adoptable pets from getting spayed or neutered and going home the same day. More than 20 adopted animals are now waiting to be spayed or neutered at local veterinarian offices.

“The lack of reclaiming and the number of pets escaping their homes is exhausting our Animal Control team. I am also asking for the community’s help to share info about lost pets and I am confident our community will respond. Opening our new facility in fall 2025 with a veterinarian on staff will be invaluable,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

What To Do If You Find A Stray Dog

Check with neighbors to see if they recognize the dog and to whom it belongs. If you know the owner or their address, let them know their dog is loose/return their dog to them. Take recognizable photos of the pet and post them to one or more of the local Lost and Found Pet Facebook pages. Complete a found pet report on the Animal Control Website www.mcgtn.org/animal-control with a photo of the pet. If possible, have the pet scanned for a microchip at a local veterinary clinic. If an owner cannot be immediately located, contact MCACC at 931.648.5750 and/or bring the pet to the shelter during business hours. Pet owner should be able to provide verification such as photo, vet records etc.

What To Do If You Find A Stray Cat

Leave them be. Cats are self-reliant and generally find their way home.

Leave stray feral/community cats in the field for a better chance of survival.

Kittens should be left alone because the mother is likely out hunting. Nursing kittens brought to the shelter will likely not survive without the mother.

If you locate a cat with a collar or other identification. Follow the same steps posting photos on the Lost and Found Pet Pages.

Lost and Found Pets of Clarksville TN

(11) Lost and Found Pets of Clarksville Tennessee | Facebook

Lost and Found Clarksville Montgomery Tennessee

(11) Lost and Found Clarksville Montgomery Tennessee | Facebook

Lost and Found Pets of Christian and Surrounding Counties

(11) Lost and found pets of Christian and surrounding Counties | Facebook

Clarksville/Fort Campbell Lost ad Found Pets Local

(11) Clarksville/Fort Campbell Lost And Found Pets Local | Facebook

Microchipping/Spry/Neuter

Spaying/neuter and microchipping pets is vital. Lost pets without a microchip makes it much more difficult for MCACC staff to reunite the pet with their family. Microchipping is a low-cost, non-invasive procedure, that takes only a few minutes to perform. Keep microchip information updated for faster reunification.

Spaying/neutering is also essential to help keep the stray pet population down. Many unwanted pets come to MCACC due to overbreeding and uncontrolled breeding. Please spay/neuter your pet once it is old enough. The benefits greatly outweigh the risks.

Visit https://mcgtn.org/animal-control for detailed info about MCACC, including volunteer possibilities, contact info and hours of operation.

