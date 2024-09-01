Marsha Blackburn Report: Fighting Juvenile Violent Crime

Washington, D.C. – Over the last several years, we have seen a concerning rise in violent crime among juveniles, which had previously been on the decline.

Across the country, 64 percent of violent juvenile crime happens on school days. In the U.S. Senate, I’ve introduced the bipartisan AFTER SCHOOL Act, which would strengthen after school programs with the goal of reducing violent juvenile crime.

After school programs have the proven effect of keeping juvenile crime low and keeping our young kids out of trouble. As children go back to school, I am urging the U.S. Senate to pass this bipartisan legislation. Let’s give more tools to our local communities to address juvenile crime.

Weekly Rundown

According to a recent report released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Inspector General, ICE lost track of more than 32,000 unaccompanied migrant children who failed to appear for their immigration court hearings between Fiscal Year 2019 and 2023. The agency may have lost track of an additional 291,000 migrant children who were not placed in removal proceedings and were never given a court date. Tens of thousands of migrant children are now missing—leaving them highly vulnerable to human trafficking, forced labor, and sexual exploitation. This, unfortunately, is just the latest failure of the Biden-Harris border crisis that continues to unfold. I sent a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and ICE Acting Director Patrick Lechleitner demanding answers about this unconscionable failure.

This week, I sent a letter to National Basketball Association (NBA) Commissioner Adam Silver calling out the NBA’s deepening engagement with Rwandan President Paul Kagame who has a demonstrated record of human rights abuses. Anyone who dares to question the Rwandan dictator’s regime —whether it be opposition candidates or the free press—is jailed, disappeared, or brutally assassinated. It seems that the NBA—which has long positioned itself as a beacon of social justice—is wrongfully choosing to continue developing relationships with dictators, all in the name of putting profit over principle. Additionally, the league’s activities in Communist China and its policies on products made with forced labor remain troubling. Playing ball with dictators and brutal regimes should not be the NBA’s business model.

Last September, a GAO report revealed that service members reported barracks conditions can affect their quality of life and military readiness. We must continue to improve the living conditions of our men and women in uniform. This week, the 1st Brigade Combat Team opened a new barracks complex at Fort Campbell. It was an honor to join several of my colleagues and service members to celebrate this milestone.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI