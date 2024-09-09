American Red Cross Urges Immediate Blood, Platelet Donations Amid Critical Shortage

Nashville, TN – In September, the American Red Cross stresses the continuing critical need for blood products to ensure patient care. Donors of all blood types are asked to give now to keep blood supply levels rising after a summer shortage. Type O blood donors and those giving platelets are especially needed.

A steady increase in lifesaving blood products is vital to ensuring hospitals stay ready for any situation this fall. As National Preparedness Month continues, the Red Cross highlights the importance of having a strong supply of blood products already on hand for disasters and emergencies of all kinds and to meet the needs of patients every day.

Now is the time to book an appointment and help patients counting on lifesaving transfusions. To schedule a time to give blood or platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App. In thanks, those who come to give September 1st-15th, 2024, will receive an exclusive Red Cross raglan T-shirt, while supplies last.



All who come to give September 16th-30th, 2024, will get a $15.00 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Fall.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, September 9th-30th

Kentucky

Christian County

Fort Campbell

9/26/2024: 10:0a0am – 4:00pm, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, 650 Joel Drive

Logan

Russellville

9/30/2024: 12:00pm – 6:00pm, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 296 West 6th Street

Tennessee

Dickson County

Dickson

9/16/2024: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, YMCA Dickson, 301 Henslee Drive

9/18/2024: 2:00pm – 6:00pm, Pomona Church of Christ, 1705 TN-46

Houston County

Erin

9/16/2024: 1:30pm – 5:30pm, Erin Church of the Nazarene, 11 College Street

Humphreys County

McEwen

9/30/2024: 1:30pm – 5:30pm, McEwen Church of Christ, 9704 Hwy 70 East

New Johnsonville

9/23/2024: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Trace Creek Baptist Church, 1320 Broadway Avenue

Waverly

9/27/2024: 1:30pm – 5:30pm, Waverly United Methodist Church, 115 West Main Street

Montgomery County

Clarksville

9/16/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

9/18/2024: 12:00pm – 6:00pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

9/23/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

9/25/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

9/30/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

How to Donate Blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your Impact ? Volunteer!?

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.? For more information, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.?

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.